Facebook warns flaw in Messenger Kids app let children chat with strangers

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks rise after strong earnings from Coca-Cola and United...

Coca-Cola shares jumped more than 4% after the company posted earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations. United Technologies advanced nearly 2%.

US Marketsread more

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Amazon looks ready for a 40% rally, says market watcher

In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.

Trading Nationread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a month-long truce.

Marketsread more

Watch Senate hearing on cannabis banking reform

Lawmakers, industry representatives and advocates are testifying to the Senate committee about the challenges that cannabis companies face in states where medical or...

Health and Scienceread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more
Tech

Facebook warns flaw in Messenger Kids app let children chat with strangers

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • A "technical error" in the Messenger Kids app meant it was possible for a child to enter a group chat with friends-of-friends who hadn't been approved by their parents.
  • Facebook said it fixed the error and sent out a notice to thousands of users' parents informing them of the design the flaw.
  • Messenger Kids has attracted scrutiny from legislators and privacy advocates, among others, since its launch in 2017.
Todd Haselton | CNBC

A flaw in Facebook's messaging app aimed at kids allowed thousands of users to enter group chats with unapproved strangers, The Verge reported on Monday.

Messenger Kids, launched in 2017, enables children between 6 and 12 years old to chat with family members and a list of friends pre-approved by their parents.

But a "technical error" in the app meant it was possible for a child to enter a group chat with friends-of-friends who hadn't been approved by their parents.

Facebook sent out a notice to thousands of users' parents last week informing them of the design the flaw. The company said the error only affected a limited number of group chats.

"We recently notified some parents of Messenger Kids account users about a technical error that we detected affecting a small number of group chats," a Facebook spokesperson told CNBC.

"We turned off the affected chats and provided parents with additional resources on Messenger Kids and online safety."

Facebook didn't indicate how long the flaw was active in the app, but said it fixed the issue "as soon as it was discovered." It's not clear if the company received any complaints from parents prior to the flaw's disclosure.

Messenger Kids has attracted scrutiny from legislators and privacy advocates since its launch in December 2017.

In 2018, a number of consumer groups filed a complaint with the FTC arguing the app violates childrens' privacy and doesn't meet the requirements of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) because it's not designed "to ensure that the person providing consent is actually the child's parent."

Additionally, experts have raised concerns that Messenger Kids introduces children to social media at too young of an age.

VIDEO0:5300:53
A Facebook messaging app that’s for kids only
Digital Original