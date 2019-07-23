Lockheed Martin shares jump after No. 1 defense contractor posts strong results, raises forecast

U.S. stock futures were poised for a second day of gains, following the official announcement of a debt and spending deal by the White House and congressional leaders.Morning Briefread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.
U.S. stock index futures were higher Tuesday morning after results from major companies topped expectations.
Iran is pushing boundaries amid rising tensions in the Gulf, but President Trump has so far not been "compelled" to retaliate militarily, analysts say.
The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.
Two traders say Boeing's on the path to recovery.
The Trump administration on Tuesday will propose a rule to tighten food stamp restrictions that would cut about 3.1 million people from the program, U.S. Department of...
Harley Davidson posted its second quarter earnings today, beating analyst expectations on revenue but posting lower sales numbers.
Boris Johnson is to be the U.K.'s next prime minister but the charismatic and controversial figure will already divides the party and British public alike.
The deal could be announced as soon as next week, according to the report.
Lockheed Martin turned in second-quarter earnings on Tuesday that were above what Wall Street anticipated from the world's largest defense contractor.
The company raised its 2019 forecast for both its top and bottom lines. Lockheed Martin now expects full year earnings between $20.85 a share and $21.15 a share, with revenue expected between $58.25 billion and $59.75 billion.
Shares of Lockheed Martin rose 2.9% in premarket trading from its previous close of $357.63.
All four of Lockheed's business units – Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems and Space – delivered year-over-year increases in operating profit for this quarter. Lockheed's order backlog grew "to a new record level," Chairman, President and CEO Marillyn Hewson said in a statement, with $136.7 billion in total orders booked.
Lockheed kept language regarding "economic, industry, business and political conditions including their effects on governmental policy" that could prevent the sale or delivery of the corporation's products to its list of factors that may affect any forward-looking statements. It said government actions include delays from Congress on export approvals for Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey.Turkey was one of the founding international partners of the F-35, which is, America's most expensive weapons platform. But the fighter jet will no longer be sold to Turkey on the heels of a multi-billion dollar deal between Russia and Turkey. Earlier this month, Turkey accepted delivery of the Russian-made S-400, a mobile surface-to-air missile system, that is said to pose a risk to the NATO alliance.
The nation's top defense contractor also said trade policies or sanctions could impact business as well as the White House's recent decision to suspend Turkey's role in the F-35 program. Lockheed previously expected it would deliver 131 of the F-35 this year.
"Over the last several months we've been working to establish alternative sources of supply in the United States to quickly accommodate Turkey's current contributions to the program," Lockheed Martin said in an earlier statement.