This Ohio man is accused of trying to launder $19 million of bitcoin from the dark web

Silk Road, the infamous dark web black market where users bought and sold practically everything — including fake passports, illegal narcotics, weapons, hacking software and dangerous chemicals — was shut down in 2013. But that's not the end of the story.

Nearly six years later, an Ohio man was arrested Thursday on charges of trying to launder more than $19 million worth of bitcoin he allegedly earned via drug deals on Silk Road.

The federal government alleges that Hugh Brian Haney of Columbus, Ohio, was "involved in large-scale narcotics trafficking on Silk Road" during a period when Homeland Security Investigations agents were monitoring it in 2011 and 2012.

Silk Road was founded in 2011 by Ross Ulbricht when he was just 26 years old. Ulbricht, who operated on the site under the pseudonym "Dread Pirate Roberts," later claimed he wanted to create a "freewheeling, free market site," where users could buy and sell anything they wanted. The more than $200 million in transactions on the site were conducted using bitcoin, which allowed users to remain anonymous and relatively untraceable.

By the summer of 2011, Silk Road had begun to generate considerable buzz online, and a profile on Gawker drew more attention to the site, which led to investigations by the Justice Department and Drug Enforcement Administration. Silk Road was shut down in October 2013 by the FBI. Ulbricht was sentenced to life in prison in 2015 after being found guilty on charges including drug trafficking, computer hacking and money laundering.

According to the government, "several thousand drug dealers" used Silk Road to sell drugs and other illegal products to over 100,000 anonymous buyers and to launder hundreds of millions of dollars earned from those illegal sales. After the site was shut down, the FBI seized bitcoins earned through illegal transactions that the government later sold for more than $48 million.