This one number in Tesla's earnings report Wednesday will make or break the stock, Citi says

Stocks rise after strong earnings from Coca-Cola and United...

Stocks rise as investors cheered strong quarterly numbers from companies like Coca-Cola and United Technologies.

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a month-long truce.

Amazon looks ready for a 40% rally, says market watcher

In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

This one number in Tesla's earnings report Wednesday will make or break the stock, Citi says

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • Tesla's automotive gross margin specifically will likely determine how Tesla's stock perform following its earnings report, Citi says.
  • The electric car maker will report second-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday and could offer stakeholders an update on its 2019 delivery target.
  • "We think there's still a fair amount of skepticism around Tesla achieving anything above the low-end of its delivery range," analyst Itay Michaeli writes.
Tesla cars are delivered to a showroom in Brooklyn on April 25, 2019 in New York City.
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize one key financial metric when it reports its quarterly results this Wednesday.

The electric car maker's automotive gross margin specifically will likely determine how Tesla's stock finishes the week and remains central to the company's future financial health, analyst Itay Michaeli told clients in a note.

Gross margins in the range of 21% to 23% will serve as a decent benchmark for expectations as "anything materially lower would support the bear case on Tesla's profitability, and anything materially higher would support the bull case," the analyst wrote.

"Tesla has targeted gross margin improvements throughout this year, so we'll be watching for progress there," Michaeli continued. "We'll also be watching Tesla's opex & capex as measures of earnings quality," as well as the company's average selling price for vehicles, the analyst said.

Tesla will report second-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday and could offer stakeholders an update on its 2019 delivery target.

That number could be set for an upward revision after the company said earlier this month that it smashed prior production and delivery records during the quarter, easily topping analyst predictions. The company delivered 95,200 cars during the the three months ending June 30 — a 51.1% increase over the first quarter and ahead of its previous record of 90,700 deliveries set in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Wall Street analysts currently expect Tesla to deliver somewhere between 360,000 and 400,000 cars in 2019.

Michaeli, who recommends clients sell the stock, says Tesla remains a risky bet. Thirty-four percent of Tesla's floating shares are sold short, according to FactSet data, indicating that a significant portion of investors believe the stock has more downside ahead.

"We think there's still a fair amount of skepticism around Tesla achieving anything above the low-end of its delivery range," Michaeli wrote. "A confident reiteration perhaps with supportive commentary on the pace of July deliveries would probably be received well, particularly if Tesla were to also confirm other prior-guidance metrics."