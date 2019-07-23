This one number in Tesla's earnings report Wednesday will make or break the stock, Citi says

Stocks rise as investors cheered strong quarterly numbers from companies like Coca-Cola and United Technologies.US Marketsread more
The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.Investingread more
Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a month-long truce.Marketsread more
In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.Trading Nationread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.Food & Beverageread more
New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.Europe Politicsread more
Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Investingread more
The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.Real Estateread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize one key financial metric when it reports its quarterly results this Wednesday.
The electric car maker's automotive gross margin specifically will likely determine how Tesla's stock finishes the week and remains central to the company's future financial health, analyst Itay Michaeli told clients in a note.
Gross margins in the range of 21% to 23% will serve as a decent benchmark for expectations as "anything materially lower would support the bear case on Tesla's profitability, and anything materially higher would support the bull case," the analyst wrote.
"Tesla has targeted gross margin improvements throughout this year, so we'll be watching for progress there," Michaeli continued. "We'll also be watching Tesla's opex & capex as measures of earnings quality," as well as the company's average selling price for vehicles, the analyst said.
Tesla will report second-quarter earnings after the bell on Wednesday and could offer stakeholders an update on its 2019 delivery target.
That number could be set for an upward revision after the company said earlier this month that it smashed prior production and delivery records during the quarter, easily topping analyst predictions. The company delivered 95,200 cars during the the three months ending June 30 — a 51.1% increase over the first quarter and ahead of its previous record of 90,700 deliveries set in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Wall Street analysts currently expect Tesla to deliver somewhere between 360,000 and 400,000 cars in 2019.
Michaeli, who recommends clients sell the stock, says Tesla remains a risky bet. Thirty-four percent of Tesla's floating shares are sold short, according to FactSet data, indicating that a significant portion of investors believe the stock has more downside ahead.
"We think there's still a fair amount of skepticism around Tesla achieving anything above the low-end of its delivery range," Michaeli wrote. "A confident reiteration perhaps with supportive commentary on the pace of July deliveries would probably be received well, particularly if Tesla were to also confirm other prior-guidance metrics."