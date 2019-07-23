Senate cannabis hearing shows challenges to rewriting pot laws despite growing support in Congress

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Marketsread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

A big buying opportunity is unfolding, market bull Tony Dwyer...

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.

Trading Nationread more

Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex...

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Politicsread more
Health and Science

Senate cannabis hearing shows challenges to rewriting pot laws despite growing support in Congress

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hosted a hearing on banking cannabis.
  • Witnesses testified on the challenges cannabis companies face in states where marijuana is legal. 
  • Aside from committee chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, none of the Republican committee members attended. 
Michael Scearce pours cannabis extract that just went through one of the filtering processes on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Governors Island, a Portland business that extracts THC from cannabis for clients. The owners of the business, Janelle and Corey LaPlante, say it took a significant of money to set up the lab and not being able to do business with banks has made that process more difficult.
Gregory Rec | Portland Press Herald | Getty Images

A much-hyped congressional hearing on easing cannabis banking restrictions served as a reminder Tuesday that reforming pot laws remains an uphill battle in Congress despite growing bipartisan support among lawmakers.

The Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hosted a hearing titled "Challenges for Cannabis and Banking: Outside Perspectives." Lawmakers, industry executives and advocates testified on the challenges cannabis companies face trying to get basic banking services in states where medical or recreational marijuana is legal. They urged lawmakers to change federal laws to give the budding industry access to traditional financial services.

One piece of legislation, the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act, would allow banks, credit unions and other financial institutions to work with the cannabis industry. Some think it could pass because it's narrowly focused on banking and not other sticky issues like decriminalizing or legalizing pot.

But Tuesday's hearing showed just how hard getting the bill through the Senate would be. Aside from committee chairman Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, none of the Republican committee members attended the hearing.

"It really highlights the fear of Republicans to emphasize their prohibitionist policy positions," said Justin Strekal, political director for the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

Regardless of whether a state has legalized pot, financial institutions that work with the cannabis industry are still running afoul of federal law, putting them at risk of federal money laundering or racketing charges. This prevents growers, dispensaries and other cannabis companies from accessing basic banking services like taking credit card payments and depositing their money.

"Although a small number of financial institutions have weighed the prevailing climate of non-enforcement and have decided to shoulder the risk in order to serve the needs of their communities, the majority of financial institutions will not accept the legal, regulatory, or reputational risk associated with banking cannabis-related businesses absent congressional permission to do so," Joanne Sherwood, CEO of Citywide Banks on behalf of the American Bankers Association, said in her written testimony.

Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Col., and Rep. Denny Heck, D-Wash., introduced the SAFE Banking Act in March. It now has 206 co-sponsors in the House and a companion bill in the Senate.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colorado, in his testimony to the committee called the hearing "an important step toward the federal government waking up to the reality that the cannabis issue is not going away and needs action." Gardner is a co-sponsor of the Senate version of the SAFE Banking.

"In short, the states are leading on this issue, and the federal government has failed to respond," said Gardner, who is co-sponsor of legislation to reform cannabis banking laws. "It has closed its eyes and plugged its ears and pretended the issue will go away. It won't."

Democrats on the committee said they understood the challenges cannabis companies faced because of the disconnect between federal and state laws.

"Without access to the banking system, legal cannabis businesses are forced to operate in the shadows," ranking member Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, said. "Dealing in large amounts of cash puts a robbery target on the backs for workers, creates a safety hazard for communities and makes it harder to combat money laundering."

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, said this is an issue that "if Congress can do anything about, we should do it." Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said the "lack of clarity between federal and state law is driving this industry into an element it doesn't want to operate in."

"I would encourage all Republicans on the other side to acknowledge this is a real issue," he said.

Crapo attributed the absences to conflicting hearings, including a Senate Finance Committee hearing and a Senate Judiciary Committee. Some Democratic committee members also skipped the hearing, including Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren.

"I do expect you'll get a number of questions from them following the hearing and I ask you to respond to those questions as quickly as you can," Crapo told the witnesses.

Tuesday's hearing came just two weeks after the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism and Homeland Security also held a hearing looking at reforming pot laws. It also comes just hours after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler and Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Kamala Harris announced plans to introduce a bill to decriminalize marijuana at the federal level.