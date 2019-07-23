Sensor specialist AMS forecasts strong third quarter

UBS announced a net profit of $1.4 billion for the second quarter of 2019.Earningsread more
Japan and South Korea are part of a complex and tightly linked supply chain that produces electronic goods such as smartphones and laptops.Technologyread more
Michael Kugelman from the U.S.-based Wilson Center says other issues take precedence in the bilateral dialogue between the United States and Pakistan — namely, Afghanistan and...Asia Politicsread more
Beijing says it can still meet its 2019 growth target of between 6% and 6.5% and continues to roll out stimulus measures to prop up activity. China set a 2019 industrial...China Economyread more
A different oil pricing dynamic has been evolving with new supply calculations based on the U.S. as the world's largest producer.Market Insiderread more
The Massachusetts senator's alarm-sounding on consumer debt neglects to measure it against the growth in the economy and the ability to pay.Economyread more
Stocks in Asia Pacific edged up on Tuesday, as investors await closely-watched central bank meetings in the coming days.Asia Marketsread more
More than half of Venezuela's 23 states lost power on Monday, according to Reuters witnesses and reports on social media, a blackout the government blamed on an...World Politicsread more
Equifax will give consumers a range of options for monitoring their credit or making claims of fraud or data misuse, part of a $425 million restitution fund.Technologyread more
The deal between the White House and Democrats was earlier expected to raise the debt ceiling for two years and permanently end the sequester.Politicsread more
Britain's Antstream is jumping into the cloud gaming battle with a streaming platform for retro titles. And Tencent just backed the company.Technologyread more
Austrian Apple supplier AMS expects a recovery in demand for its optical sensors to continue in the third quarter and said it could re-launch a potential takeover of German lighting group Osram.
AMS AG said a week ago it did not see "sufficient basis" for continuing its discussions with the German technology company, after approaching Osram to discuss a non-binding takeover offer of 38.50 euros ($43.08) per share, sparking a potential bidding war for the German company.
However, the Swiss-listed sensor specialist said on Tuesday it had been approached by potential financial partners and had exchanged views "which confirm its belief that AMS can arrange prudent and committed financing for this potential transaction."
AMS' shares were up around 9% in early trading.
Osram, which is grappling with weakness in the automotive industry and a broader economic slowdown, had sparked bidding interest because of its potential as a supplier for connected and autonomous cars.
AMS aims to expand with super-fast and power-effective laser diodes that are used for light detection and ranging in self-driving cars - so-called VCSELs for automotive Lidar systems.
AMS, which supplies Apple with sensors for its face recognition technology and suffered from lower than expected demand for the latest iPhones late last year, said demand had continued to recover in the second quarter, with revenues rising to $415.2 million, in the upper half of its $390-430 million guidance.
It expects third-quarter revenue to reach $600-640 million.
AMS posted adjusted earnings before interest and tax of $50 million for the second quarter and said high volume ramps in the consumer market and a better operational performance should lead to an adjusted operating margin of above 25% in the third quarter.