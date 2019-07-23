Snap shares surge as results smash estimates

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Marketsread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

A big buying opportunity is unfolding, market bull Tony Dwyer...

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.

Trading Nationread more

Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex...

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Politicsread more
Tech

Snap shares surge as results smash estimates

Salvador Rodriguez@sal19
Key Points
  • Snap, the maker of Snapchat, posted a loss of 6 cents per share, vs. an expected loss of 10 cents per share.
  • The company also managed to continue growing its user base, hitting a daily active user count of 203 million for the quarter.
  • Snap reported a gross margin of 46%, a vast increase from the 30% gross margin reported a year prior.
VIDEO1:5601:56
Snap revenue beats revenues at $388M, reports strong Q3 revenue and operating income guidance
Closing Bell

Snap shares surged more than 12% in after-hours trading on Tuesday after the app developer reported quarterly results that soared past analysts' estimates.

The company, which is the maker of Snapchat, posted a slimmer-than-expected loss for the second quarter while exceeding expectations for user growth and revenue.

  • Loss per share: 6 cents vs. 10 cents forecast by Refinitiv
  • Revenue: $388 million vs. $359.7 million forecast by Refinitiv
  • Global daily active users (DAUs): 203 million vs. 192.4 million forecast by FactSet
  • ARPU: $1.91 vs. 1.84 forecast by Refinitiv

"The growth in our community, engagement, and revenue is the result of several transitions we completed over the past 18 months," said Snap CEO Evan Spiegel in a statement. "We look forward to building on our momentum and making significant ongoing progress in each of these areas."

Snap's user base grew to 203 million daily active users. This was the second quarter in a row of growth for the company, which saw its user base shrink from 191 million daily users in the first quarter of 2018 to 188 million the following quarter.

Notably, the company reported a gross margin of 46%, a vast increase from the 30% gross margin reported a year prior.

"We continue to make significant progress in driving down our underlying unit costs over time, including the cost to deliver a Snap, the cost to deliver an impression, and other key drivers of infrastructure costs," said Snap Chief Financial Officer Derek Andersen in his prepared remarks

After a rough 2018, Snap has bounced back in 2019. Its shares have rocketed more than 180% since hitting a record low of $4.99 on Dec. 21.

VIDEO0:5400:54
Snap expects daily users to hit up to 207M in Q3
Closing Bell

The stock climbed past $16.50 after the report. Should Snap's stock open at this price on Wednesday it would be the highest since March 2018. The stock debuted at $17 in 2017.

The company said it expects third-quarter revenue of $410 million to $435 million, which is better than analysts expected. Snap also said it expects between 205 and 207 million daily users for the third quarter, ahead of the 195.5 million analysts expected, according to FactSet.

Snap's turnaround has been driven by CEO Evan Spiegel's decision to stop trying to attract all users and instead focus on the company's core base of younger consumers. Advertisers have flocked to Snap largely because of its augmented reality technology, which has led to improved engagement with users by letting them experiment with selfies and group photos.

In 2019, Snap replicated the past success of its puppy face and rainbow lenses with a gender swap lens that showed users what they'd look like as a person of the opposite sex and a baby face lens that showed them as babies.

"The popularity of these Lenses drew millions of people into our rebuilt Android application, where they experienced the new and improved Snapchat that led to increased engagement," Spiegel said in his prepared remarks to investors. "The enhancements we have made to our advertising business and self-serve platform meant that we were better able to monetize this increased engagement, leading to accelerating revenue growth."

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

VIDEO1:1001:10
Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
Digital Original

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.

Next Article
Key Points
  • After a rough two years since its IPO, Snap's stock is up 183% this year, outperforming every member of the S&P 500.
  • Snap's success is due to a focus on younger users, improvements in augmented reality and a maturing of its advertising business.
  • Still, the company is losing hundreds of millions of dollars a quarter as it spends heavily on research and development.