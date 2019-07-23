Zion Williamson signs deal with Nike's Jordan brand

In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.Trading Nationread more
The No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft, Zion Williamson, has signed with Nike's Jordan brand, the company announced on Tuesday.
Nike was in hot water with Williamson earlier this year when the former Duke forward blew right through a pair of his Nike sneakers, suffering an injury on the court during a game against rival University of North Carolina. But this obviously, didn't cost Nike a deal.
Some have said getting Williamson marks the biggest shoe deal since Nike signed with LeBron James.
Many sneaker brands, including Nike, have been after Williamson ever since he announced he would be leaving Duke University after his freshman year and entering the NBA draft. He's now a rookie for the New Orleans Pelicans.
"I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," Williamson said in a statement. "Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can't express how happy and excited I am for this journey."
With Jordan, Williamson will join a roster of more than 50 athletes across numerous sports wearing Jordan gear, the company said. Other players include Jayson Tatum, Rui Hachimura, WNBA's Asia Durr and Kia Nurse, and NFL rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.
"Zion's incredible determination, character and play are inspiring," Michael Jordan said in a statement. "He's an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would 'shock the world,' and asked us to believe him. We do."
Nike's director of media relations announced the deal on Twitter. Financial terms weren't disclosed.
Nike shares took a brief jump higher on the news. The stock was last up less than 1% and has risen more than 16% this year.