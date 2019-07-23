Zion Williamson signs deal with Nike's Jordan brand

Skip Navigation
Amazon looks ready for a 40% rally, says market watcher

In advance of Amazon's earnings report on Thursday, Craig Johnson says the stock chart is pointing to big gains. Mark Tepper also likes the stock.

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Stocks rise after strong earnings from Coca-Cola and United...

Coca-Cola shares jumped more than 4% after the company posted earnings and revenue that topped analyst expectations. United Technologies advanced nearly 2%.

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Zion Williamson signs deal with Nike's Jordan brand

Lauren Thomas@laurenthomas
Key Points
  • Nike's Jordan brand signs with New Orleans Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson. 
  • "Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had," Williamson says. 
Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans warms up on the court before a semifinal game of the 2019 NBA Summer League against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 14, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller | Getty Images

The No. 1 pick in this year's NBA Draft, Zion Williamson, has signed with Nike's Jordan brand, the company announced on Tuesday.

Nike was in hot water with Williamson earlier this year when the former Duke forward blew right through a pair of his Nike sneakers, suffering an injury on the court during a game against rival University of North Carolina. But this obviously, didn't cost Nike a deal.

Some have said getting Williamson marks the biggest shoe deal since Nike signed with LeBron James.

Many sneaker brands, including Nike, have been after Williamson ever since he announced he would be leaving Duke University after his freshman year and entering the NBA draft. He's now a rookie for the New Orleans Pelicans.

"I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," Williamson said in a statement. "Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can't express how happy and excited I am for this journey."

With Jordan, Williamson will join a roster of more than 50 athletes across numerous sports wearing Jordan gear, the company said. Other players include Jayson Tatum, Rui Hachimura, WNBA's Asia Durr and Kia Nurse, and NFL rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

"Zion's incredible determination, character and play are inspiring," Michael Jordan said in a statement. "He's an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would 'shock the world,' and asked us to believe him. We do."

Nike's director of media relations announced the deal on Twitter.  Financial terms weren't disclosed. 

Nike shares took a brief jump higher on the news. The stock was last up less than 1% and has risen more than 16% this year.

VIDEO18:1818:18
How Nike remains on top
