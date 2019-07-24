Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Micron, Amazon & more

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.Investingread more
Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.Marketsread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.Food & Beverageread more
New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.Europe Politicsread more
Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Investingread more
The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.Real Estateread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.Trading Nationread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:
Deutsche Bank said Western Digital's fundamentals are "pointing up."
"WDC's shares went through a roller coaster ride in the past few months, down -35% from the April peak and up more than +50% since mid-June. While inventory build and the Huawei ban negatively impacted the early part of C2Q, the power outage at Toshiba Memory Corp and the Huawei ban reprieve drove increasing optimism that the NAND industry will soon return to supply-demand balance. Although we see some downside to our C2Q estimates (we cut our estimates on June 3 to reflect the Huawei ban), there could be upside risks to our C3Q estimates given a better pricing environment and the resumption of shipments to Huawei. "
Deutsche Bank raised its target and said the computer memory and computer data storage maker could be seeing the start of an "upturn."
"Given recent events, we have more confidence that F4Q19 (Aug) will be the trough quarter for MU for this cycle, and we are raising our estimates to reflect that. We also raise our target multi-ple from ~1.4x to ~1.6x as the risks of further negative estimate revision seem less likely, resulting in our price target moving up from $45 to $55. "
Evercore raised its price target and said Apple remains a "re-valuation" story.
"Heading into AAPL's Jun-qtr EPS call, we think there are several key points worth highlighting – a) iPhone units will likely remain muted, impacting iPhone/product sales, b) commodity prices should be an incrementally larger tailwind, c) services we think accelerates in Jun-qtr and beyond, d) buybacks could be more sizable vs. current street models, and e) China smartphone data is stable/less bad for AAPL in Jun-qtr vs. last 2-3 quarters...We think AAPL remains a 're-valuation' story as the focus shifts from growing the install base to monetizing the install base. "
Credit Suisse raised its price target but cut estimates due to the one day shipping costs.
"We lower our operating income forecast for 2H19/2020 as we expect Amazon to underwrite faster Prime shipping across a greater selection of products, with a rationale consistent with past practice – to place greater distance between its consumer value proposition vs its competitors. "
Read more about this call here.
RBC upgraded the home builder after the company's "strong" earnings report.
"We upgrade PHM to Sector Perform from Underperform following strong 2Q results and the pullback in the stock. We had been concerned about a high bar for orders and gross margin guidance given rising investor expectations, coupled with a premium relative valuation. "
Goldman upgraded Party City and said it expected a disappointing earnings report but that it was already "reflected" in investor expectations.
"Our estimates and price target move lower with this report as we expect disappointing 2Q19 results and downwardly revised FY19 guidance (details within), but we believe this is largely reflected in investor expectations based on our conversations and shares down 28.3% (vs. S&P 500 +2.7%) over the past 90 days."
UBS upgraded the Snap after the company's strong earnings report.
"SNAP's Q2'19 EPS report demonstrated across the board progress on all three key debates – user growth (better than expected net adds with significant contribution from AR lense innovation & flow thru into mgmt Q3 guide), revs (solid ad revs beat & continued momentum implied in Q3 guide) & leverage (continued progress demonstrated). "
Imperial upgraded the airline, mainly on valuation.
"Recent Valuations Fairly Reflect United's Better Than Expected Operating Performance...While UAL has recently outperformed its peer, American Airlines (AAL), shares are trading at a 35% premium to AAL on FY20 EPS despite relatively similar unit revenue and margin outlooks. "