Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Micron, Amazon & more

Deutsche Bank said Western Digital's fundamentals are "pointing up."

"WDC's shares went through a roller coaster ride in the past few months, down -35% from the April peak and up more than +50% since mid-June. While inventory build and the Huawei ban negatively impacted the early part of C2Q, the power outage at Toshiba Memory Corp and the Huawei ban reprieve drove increasing optimism that the NAND industry will soon return to supply-demand balance. Although we see some downside to our C2Q estimates (we cut our estimates on June 3 to reflect the Huawei ban), there could be upside risks to our C3Q estimates given a better pricing environment and the resumption of shipments to Huawei. "