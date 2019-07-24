Based on what people are searching for on Google, a recession is nowhere near

If what Americans look for on Google is any indication, we're nowhere near a recession.

DataTrek Research examined domestic internet searches for words like "coupon" and "unemployment," which were leading indicators of the Great Recession, and found that search volumes are down significantly. They also looked at "TV" and other media sources like YouTube and Netflix, since workers who have their hours cut back often have more time to consume media.

"If the Federal Reserve looked at Google Trends they might not be so inclined to cut rates next week," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

Markets are widely anticipating that the central bank will cut its benchmark interest rate next week regardless of some strong consumer data recently and a record-breaking stock market. Job growth rebounded in June with the best gain since January, running contrary to worries that both the employment and overall growth picture were weakening. The unemployment rate edged up to 3.7%, according to the Labor Department.

While weekly initial claims data and the monthly jobs report shows employment trends after layoffs start, online searches for "unemployment" could be an even earlier indicator, according to Colas. People search for the term when they fear a layoff is imminent. Google searches for "unemployment" started increasing in 2005 by more than 5% year over year. Today, there's no change in Google searches and June 2019 was basically flat compared to last year. April and May were slightly lower.