Based on what people are searching for on Google, a recession is nowhere near

Amazon has 'destroyed the retail industry,' deserves scrutiny,...

"There's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said.

FTC slaps Facebook with record $5 billion fine, orders privacy...

The Federal Trade Commission announced a settlement with Facebook over the company's privacy policies.

Caterpillar shares drop after earnings miss Street

Shares of Caterpillar plunged after the company posted disappointing results as tariffs and lower demand in China made a dent in its profit.

Tesla reports earnings after the bell — analysts await updates on...

Tesla is scheduled to deliver second-quarter results after the bell Wednesday. Analysts are looking for answers about automotive gross margins, China plans and more.

Kraft Heinz pulls back on asset sales as it seeks to fix a broken...

The beleaguered food giant earlier this year put for sale its Maxwell House coffee business, Breakstone's sour cream and cottage cheese and baby food brand Plasmon to help pay...

Based on what people are searching for on Google, a recession is...

Search volumes for terms like "coupon" and "unemployment," which were leading indicators of the Great Recession, are down significantly.

Bernard Madoff asks Trump to reduce his prison sentence for...

Bernard Madoff is asking that his 150-year-prison sentence for the largest Ponzi scheme in history be commuted by Trump.

Facebook set to report second-quarter earnings amid regulatory...

With Facebook set to release quarterly results Wednesday afternoon, Wall Street wants to know how the company is bracing for increased regulatory scrutiny.

FTC settlement gives Facebook 'a lot to celebrate,' commissioner...

Commissioners Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter voted against the FTC's decision, arguing it should have named CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

UPS shares surge nearly 9% as demand for faster shipping drives a...

Demand for quicker delivery powered a second quarter that beat Wall Street expectations.

Adding Beyond Meat to menus boosts companies' market values

Adding Beyond Meat to menus has boosted the market values of Dunkin' and Blue Apron.

Lawmakers blast Juul over the company's role in teen vaping...

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform's Economic and Consumer Policy subcommittee is examining Juul's marketing and health claims in a two-part hearing on Wednesday and...

Economy

Based on what people are searching for on Google, a recession is nowhere near

Kate Rooney@Kr00ney
Key Points
  • DataTrek Research looked at domestic Google search trends as a recession indicator and found that “the U.S. economy still looks pretty solid.”
  • Search volumes for terms like “coupon” and “unemployment,” which were leading indicators of the Great Recession, are down significantly.
  • “If the Federal Reserve looked at Google Trends they might not be so inclined to cut rates next week,” says Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.
Loic Venance | AFP | Getty Images

If what Americans look for on Google is any indication, we're nowhere near a recession.

DataTrek Research examined domestic internet searches for words like "coupon" and "unemployment," which were leading indicators of the Great Recession, and found that search volumes are down significantly. They also looked at "TV" and other media sources like YouTube and Netflix, since workers who have their hours cut back often have more time to consume media.

"If the Federal Reserve looked at Google Trends they might not be so inclined to cut rates next week," said Nicholas Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Research.

Markets are widely anticipating that the central bank will cut its benchmark interest rate next week regardless of some strong consumer data recently and a record-breaking stock market. Job growth rebounded in June with the best gain since January, running contrary to worries that both the employment and overall growth picture were weakening. The unemployment rate edged up to 3.7%, according to the Labor Department.

While weekly initial claims data and the monthly jobs report shows employment trends after layoffs start, online searches for "unemployment" could be an even earlier indicator, according to Colas. People search for the term when they fear a layoff is imminent. Google searches for "unemployment" started increasing in 2005 by more than 5% year over year. Today, there's no change in Google searches and June 2019 was basically flat compared to last year. April and May were slightly lower.

The term "coupon" could be an early recession indicator since consumers often start to look for products with discounts as economic uncertainty increases, even before they defer, or stop buying things altogether, Colas said. Search volumes for the term rose by 45% in 2008, ahead of the Great Recession. Peak "coupon" searches were in 2011 — 200% above where searches were in 2005. The term has been on the decline for the past seven years, and in June 2019 search volumes were 7% lower than last summer.

The final term is a bit more surprising. Words like "TV" and other media sources like "Netflix" and "YouTube" might indicate that people have more time on their hands as a result of having their hours cut. Searches for those three terms are all either flat or declining, Colas said.

"While there are likely some secular reasons for this – most notably users engaged on mobile platforms with no need for a Google query bar – we still believe that once unemployment starts to increase media-related search volumes will follow suit," he said. "Veteran readers will recall this happened pre-Internet with cable television viewership."