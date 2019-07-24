Bernard Madoff asks Trump to reduce his prison sentence for massive Ponzi scheme

Bernard Madoff, founder of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities, leaves federal court in New York on Tuesday, March 10, 2009.

Notorious Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff has filed a petition with the Justice Department asking that President Donald Trump reduce his 150-year prison sentence.

Madoff, 81, currently is serving that sentence in a federal prison in Butner, North Carolina, for orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history. His decades-long scam conducted while heading Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities in New York City swindled thousands of investors out of billions of dollars.

Madoff, who pleaded guilty to 11 crimes in 2009, is not asking for a pardon from the president.

Instead, he is requesting clemency from Trump in the form of a sentence commutation, or reduction, according to information on the Justice Department's web site.

A search of the that site shows that Madoff's clemency request is "pending."

The Justice Department would not reveal when Madoff's request was submitted, but noted that such an application takes between one to three months to appear on the clemency section of the web site.

It is not known if Trump will consider the request, or when he might do so.

Madoff's former lawyer, Ira Lee Sorkin, told CNBC he had no information about the request.

The White House referred questions about Madoff's bid for clemency to the Justice Department.

Madoff's sons both died since he was locked up. His oldest son, Mark, hanged himself in December 2010, on the second anniversary of his father's confession to the Madoff family of his crimes.

Madoff's other son, Andrew, died in 2014 after a long battle with a rare form of cancer.

Neither Andrew nor Mark were ever charged in connection with their father's crimes.

Madoff's former longtime secretary also is asking Trump for a commutation of her six-year prison term, according to the Justice Department's web page.

The secretary Annette Bongiorno, 70, in January saw a federal judge reject her request to the judge to be released into home confinement. Bongiorno has served nearly four-and-a-half years of her prison sentence in a federal facility in New York state.

Justice Department statistics show that the department received 1,003 petitions for pardons and another 5,657 for sentence commutations that could have been considered by Trump since he was in the White House. Trump has granted 10 pardons and four commutations.