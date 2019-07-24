Beyond Meat is developing meatless bacon

Boeing posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.Aerospace & Defenseread more
"There's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said.Marketsread more
The $5 billion fine against Facebook represents approximately 9% of the company's 2018 revenue.Technologyread more
Shares of Caterpillar plunged after the company posted disappointing results as tariffs and lower demand in China made a dent in its profit.Industrialsread more
Tesla is scheduled to deliver second-quarter results after the bell Wednesday. Analysts are looking for answers about automotive gross margins, China plans and more.Technologyread more
The beleaguered food giant earlier this year put its Maxwell House coffee business, Breakstone's sour cream and cottage cheese and baby food brand Plasmon up for sale to help...Food & Beverageread more
Search volumes for terms like "coupon" and "unemployment," which were leading indicators of the Great Recession, are down significantly.Economyread more
Bernie Madoff is asking that his 150-year-prison sentence for the largest Ponzi scheme in history be commuted by Trump.Politicsread more
With Facebook set to release quarterly results Wednesday afternoon, Wall Street wants to know how the company is bracing for increased regulatory scrutiny.Technologyread more
The fraud figure represents about 15% of what the report claims will be total global influencer marketing spending of $8.5 billion this year.Technologyread more
Commissioners Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter voted against the FTC's decision, arguing it should have named CEO Mark Zuckerberg.Technologyread more
Beyond Meat is developing a meatless substitute for bacon.
Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Beyond CEO Ethan Brown said that its bacon product is improving as it moves through development, but doesn't yet have a launch date.
A representative for the company did not rule out the possibility of Beyond Bacon in the future, but said that it was not sharing any concrete plans at this time.
"We say that we're going to innovate any product in the meat case," Beyond spokeswoman Allison Aronoff said.
Brown has previously said that the company is focusing on competing with the meat industry. The company markets its plant-based meats to flexitarians, the group of consumers trying to reduce their meat intake. He has also expressed an interest in adding bacon and steak to its current line-up of vegan beef and sausage products.
Bacon was found on 68.1% of fast-food menus in 2018, according to Datassential. Sales to restaurants made up $20.6 million of Beyond's revenue during its first quarter.
Beyond and Dunkin' announced Wednesday that the coffee chain will sell a Beyond Sausage breakfast sandwich, starting with Manhattan locations. Shares of Beyond rose 2.5% in afternoon trading following the Dunkin' announcement. The stock hit an all-time high of $208.48 on Tuesday ahead of its earnings report, slated for Monday.