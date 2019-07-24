Start-up CEO: Buying a house is 'completely crazy,' so co-living will be the answer for many

"Buying a house right now, it's like completely crazy if you think about it."

That's the assessment from Yoan Kamalski, the founder of Singapore-based co-living start-up Hmlet. Instead of purchasing property, he told CNBC on Tuesday, many people in places like Australia and Hong Kong would rather rent "all their lives."

Hmlet operates co-living spaces in Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Sydney, which let members rent rooms under flexible leases.

Co-living is one of the industry's top trends, according to a 2018 survey from commercial real estate firm CBRE Group.

That's not going unnoticed by investors. On Tuesday, Hmlet announced it raised $40 million in its second round of funding, which was led by multinational firm Burda Principal Investments.