China claims the US is undermining global stability by expanding defense spending and selling arms to Taiwan

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.Investingread more
Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.Marketsread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.Food & Beverageread more
New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.Europe Politicsread more
Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Investingread more
The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.Real Estateread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.Trading Nationread more
China said on Wednesday the United States is undermining global strategic stability by expanding defense spending and selling arms to Taiwan.
China's defense ministry made the comments in a white paper.
It said issues regarding Taiwan were becoming more acute and what it described as Taiwan independence separatist forces remained the gravest immediate threat to peace and stability in Taiwan Strait.
The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $2.2 billion in arms sales to Taiwan.
The ministry said China made no promise to renounce the use of force in Taiwan Strait if necessary.