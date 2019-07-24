Cramer explains why cyclical companies like Caterpillar turn out to be losers

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Asia Pacific set to trade mixed despite record highs on Wall...

Stocks in Asia Pacific were set to trade mixed on Thursday following record highs touched by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight on Wall Street.

Asia Marketsread more

Tesla falls after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Technologyread more

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

Technologyread more

DOJ goes after Big Tech—here's what 5 experts are watching now

Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...

Trading Nationread more

S&P 500, Nasdaq close at records as tech sector shakes off new...

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached records as a rally in chip stocks helped investors shake off regulatory concerns facing Big Tech.

US Marketsread more

Ford shares plunge after earnings fall short, 2019 forecast...

Ford, which has slashed thousands of jobs this year, is also investing $11 billion by 2022 in electric and hybrid vehicles to try to keep pace in a changing industry.

Autosread more

Boeing warns it could suspend 737 Max production if planes stay...

Boeing posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Amazon has 'destroyed the retail industry,' deserves scrutiny,...

"There's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said.

Marketsread more

Dem committees decline to say whether they'll give away Epstein...

Jeffrey Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker, gave at least $80,000 to the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee over a decade...

Politicsread more

Facebook says the FTC is probing it over antitrust concerns

Facebook announced on Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission has opened a new probe into the company over antitrust concerns.

Technologyread more

FTC slaps Facebook with record $5 billion fine, orders privacy...

The $5 billion fine against Facebook represents approximately 9% of the company's 2018 revenue.

Technologyread more

Caterpillar shares drop after earnings miss Street

Shares of Caterpillar plunged after the company posted disappointing results as tariffs and lower demand in China made a dent in its profit.

Industrialsread more

Mad Money

Cramer explains why cyclical companies like Caterpillar turn out to be losers

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • Caterpillar was too beholden to the oil and gas cycle, as evident in its earnings report, CNBC's Jim Cramer says.
  • "Still, I think it's a buy if it pulls back below $130 ... because I believe [CEO Jim Umpleby] can turn things around and make it so it's more of a secular grower," the "Mad Money" host says.
  • "Wall Street always pays more for a secular grower than a cyclical one," he says.
Daniel Acker | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Cyclical companies that are too attached to the business cycle tend to be doomed when the broader economy slows.

That explains why Caterpillar came up short in its second-quarter report Wednesday, CNBC's Jim Cramer said, and why the stock dropped 4% during the session. The heavy machinery manufacturer took a hit from higher raw costs and supply.

"At the end of the day, Caterpillar turned out to be too beholden to the oil and gas cycle. Now, we know from Halliburton, which is cutting back its workforce in the Permian Basin, that drilling is deeply cyclical, " the "Mad Money " host said.

"Still, I think it's a buy if it pulls back below $130 ... because I believe [CEO Jim Umpleby] can turn things around and make it so it's more of a secular grower, but now I only feel comfortable saying that because it looks like the Fed's going to cut interest rates."

It takes time, but other cyclical stocks like United Parcel Service, Union Pacific and Honeywell have been able to develop secular plays, Cramer noted. Secular businesses are not impacted by short-term economic trends.

The transports company, in particular, tapped into the secular e-commerce business, he said. UPS beat earnings and revenue estimates in its second quarter, and shares surged more than 8% in the session to close north of $114 a share.

"Wall Street always pays more for a secular grower than a cyclical one," Cramer said.

"Watch this process. When the cyclicals can pull it off, it's like the transformation from an ugly caterpillar into a beautiful butterfly," the host said. "And if they fail? Well, that's just plain old Caterpillar."

WATCH: Cramer dishes advice about cyclical stocks

VIDEO4:4004:40
Cramer explains why cyclical companies like Caterpillar turn out to be losers
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Caterpillar and Honeywell.

