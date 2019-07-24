Ex-Facebook security chief calls regulatory efforts 'confused,' says FTC settlement won't address main privacy concerns

Skip Navigation
Boeing warns it could suspend 737 Max production if planes stay...

Boeing posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.

Aerospace & Defenseread more

Amazon has 'destroyed the retail industry,' deserves scrutiny,...

"There's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said.

Marketsread more

FTC slaps Facebook with record $5 billion fine, orders privacy...

The $5 billion fine against Facebook represents approximately 9% of the company's 2018 revenue.

Technologyread more

Caterpillar shares drop after earnings miss Street

Shares of Caterpillar plunged after the company posted disappointing results as tariffs and lower demand in China made a dent in its profit.

Industrialsread more

Tesla reports earnings after the bell — analysts await updates on...

Tesla is scheduled to deliver second-quarter results after the bell Wednesday. Analysts are looking for answers about automotive gross margins, China plans and more.

Technologyread more

Kraft Heinz pulls back on asset sales as it seeks to fix a broken...

The beleaguered food giant earlier this year put its Maxwell House coffee business, Breakstone's sour cream and cottage cheese and baby food brand Plasmon up for sale to help...

Food & Beverageread more

Based on what people are searching for on Google, a recession is...

Search volumes for terms like "coupon" and "unemployment," which were leading indicators of the Great Recession, are down significantly.

Economyread more

Bernie Madoff asks Trump to reduce his prison sentence for...

Bernie Madoff is asking that his 150-year-prison sentence for the largest Ponzi scheme in history be commuted by Trump.

Politicsread more

Facebook set to report second-quarter earnings amid regulatory...

With Facebook set to release quarterly results Wednesday afternoon, Wall Street wants to know how the company is bracing for increased regulatory scrutiny.

Technologyread more

Fake followers in influencer marketing will cost $1.3 billion in...

The fraud figure represents about 15% of what the report claims will be total global influencer marketing spending of $8.5 billion this year.

Technologyread more

FTC settlement gives Facebook 'a lot to celebrate,' commissioner...

Commissioners Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter voted against the FTC's decision, arguing it should have named CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Technologyread more

UPS shares surge nearly 9% as demand for faster shipping drives a...

Demand for quicker delivery powered a second quarter that beat Wall Street expectations.

Marketsread more
Tech

Ex-Facebook security chief calls regulatory efforts 'confused,' says FTC settlement won't address main privacy concerns

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Key Points
  • "A lot of people are concerned about what kind of information the Big Tech companies have about them and their family members, and this doesn't substantively address that," former Facebook executive Alex Stamos says.
  • Despite the FTC's record $5 billion settlement with Facebook over how the company handled user data, Stamos says federal regulators don't seem to have a clear goal for tech.
VIDEO5:5105:51
Former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos on the FTC's record fine
Squawk on the Street

Regulatory efforts to rein in Big Tech seem "confused," and the Federal Trade Commission's record $5 billion settlement with Facebook doesn't address key privacy concerns, the social media company's former chief security officer said Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, the FTC announced the settlement with Facebook over how it handled user data, including the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The order includes several provisions to create privacy oversight for the company, such as the creation of a privacy committee.

The settlement comes as the DOJ is beginning a broad antitrust investigation into Big Tech. Alex Stamos, a former chief security officer at Facebook, said on CNBC's "Squawk on the Street " that the federal regulators don't seem to have a clear goal for tech regulation.

"It seems to me that we are actually going two different directions that are not compatible. If you want these companies to have competition, then you need to require them to allow other people to utilize the data they sit on," Stamos said.

"The Number One piece of value that they have is that they are sitting on the data of billions of people. But by ordering them to never again allow that data out of their control, it immunizes them from any kind of criticism. So, I think it's actually really confused."

The members of the privacy committee will be appointed by an independent nominee committee and can only be fired by a super majority of Facebook's board, according to the FTC. The order also requires Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to certify that the social media company is in compliance with the privacy program in the settlement on a quarterly basis.

The new privacy program will require Facebook to conduct a privacy review of every new or modified product, service or product before implementing. The program also applies to WhatsApp and Instagram, according to the FTC.

Stamos said the FTC order addresses data access for third party developers, which helped create the Cambridge Analytica scandal but doesn't necessarily help with some of the bigger concerns people have about privacy.

"A lot of people are concerned about what kind of information the Big Tech companies have about them and their family members, and this doesn't substantively address that," Stamos said.

The Justice Department has not specifically named the companies it is investigating, but shares of Alphabet, Amazon and Facebook slipped in after-hours trading on Tuesday following the news. They fell further in Wednesday's regular trading session.

Stamos said the country needs a law to clarify how tech companies should operate.

"We need to have a law in the United States that defines how we want tech companies, but other companies as well, to handle our personal data. How do we want them interacting with one another, and how do we want to balance the privacy issues with some of the really important security, safety and competition orders that are brought up by this order?" Stamos said.

