Tesla falls 10% after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

DOJ goes after Big Tech—here's what 5 experts are watching now

Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...

S&P 500, Nasdaq close at records as tech sector shakes off new...

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached records as a rally in chip stocks helped investors shake off regulatory concerns facing Big Tech.

Ford shares plunge after earnings fall short, guidance...

Ford shares were up more than 34% year-to-date through Wednesday but still down by about 2.6% over the past 12 months.

Boeing warns it could suspend 737 Max production if planes stay...

Boeing posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.

Amazon has 'destroyed the retail industry,' deserves scrutiny,...

"There's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said.

Dem committees decline to say whether they'll give away Epstein...

Jeffrey Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker, gave at least $80,000 to the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee over a decade...

Facebook says the FTC is probing it over antitrust concerns

Facebook announced on Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission has opened a new probe into the company over antitrust concerns.

FTC slaps Facebook with record $5 billion fine, orders privacy...

The $5 billion fine against Facebook represents approximately 9% of the company's 2018 revenue.

Caterpillar shares drop after earnings miss Street

Shares of Caterpillar plunged after the company posted disappointing results as tariffs and lower demand in China made a dent in its profit.

Kraft Heinz pulls back on asset sales as it seeks to fix a broken...

The beleaguered food giant earlier this year put its Maxwell House coffee business, Breakstone's sour cream and cottage cheese and baby food brand Plasmon up for sale to help...

Key Points
  • Facebook disclosed in its latest earnings report that the FTC has opened an antitrust probe into the company. 
  • The company said it received word in June that the FTC was opening an investigation. 
  • The announcement came as Facebook beat expectations for the second quarter. 
Attendees walk past a Facebook logo during Facebook Inc's F8 developers conference in San Jose, California, April 30, 2019.
Stephen Lam | Reuters

Facebook announced on Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission has opened a new probe into the company over antitrust concerns.

The disclosure came in Facebook's latest earnings report, in which it beat expectations on earnings and revenue for the second quarter. Shares of Facebook climbed after hours on Wednesday following the report.

Facebook said it received notice in June that the FTC had opened an antitrust investigation into the company. It also acknowledged the heightened regulatory scrutiny it has faced over the past several months.

"The online technology industry and our company have received increased regulatory scrutiny in the past quarter. In June 2019, we were informed by the FTC that it had opened an antitrust investigation of our company," Facebook said in its earnings release. "In addition, in July 2019, the Department of Justice announced that it will begin an antitrust review of market-leading online platforms."

In a statement to CNBC, the FTC said: "To [the] extent that Facebook has publicly stated that the FTC has an investigation, the agency can confirm that it does."

Earlier on Wednesday, the FTC handed down a $5 billion fine against Facebook over its privacy dealings, bringing an end to a year-long probe into whether the company violated a prior agreement after the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The Department of Justice said Wednesday that it was broadly looking into potential antitrust concerns related to large tech companies.

--Lauren Feiner contributed to this report.

