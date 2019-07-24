Skip Navigation
Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Key Points
  • Facebook posted a profit of $1.99 cents per share, vs. an expected profit of $1.88 per share. 
  • The company said it recorded a $2 billion charge in the quarter tied to the FTC settlement. It previously set aside $3 billion.
Facebook reports earnings beat at $1.99 per share, 1.59B daily active users
Facebook reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue on Wednesdays as advertisers continued flocking to the site.

User growth at Facebook, which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, was in line with expectations.

  • Earnings: $1.99 cents per share vs. $1.88 per share, forecast by Refinitiv
  • Revenue: $16.9 billion, vs. $16.5 billion, forecast by Refinitiv
  • Daily active users: 1.59 billion, vs. 1.59 billion forecast by FactSet
  • Monthly active users: 2.41 billion, vs. 2.41 billion forecast by FactSet
  • Average revenue per user: $7.05 vs. $6.87 forecast by FactSet

On Wednesday, Facebook struck a $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission following the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal in which the data of 87 million Facebook users was improperly accessed. And late Tuesday, the Department of Justice announced a broad antitrust review of the dominant tech platforms.

The company said it recorded a $2 billion charge in the quarter tied to the FTC settlement. It previously set aside $3 billion.

Facebook's revenue rose 28% compared to a year prior.

The company said it counts more than 2.7 billion monthly users across the its family of apps, up slightly compared to the previous quarter. Facebook saw its user base in Europe remained flat quarter-to-quarter at 286 million daily active users. The company's user base in the U.S. and Canada was 187 million, up slightly compared to 186 million in the prior quarter. The company said average revenue per user was $7.05, up 18% from $5.97 a year ago.

Facebook also announced that it was informed by the FTC in June that the agency had opened an antitrust investigation into the company.

Facebook's business continues to grow at a rapid clip. The company is undergoing a major transition from News Feed ads as it expands ad revenue from its newer Stories products. Already, Facebook says it has more than 500 million daily users for the Stories features across Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.

In a March memo, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote that the future of Facebook will be "private, encrypted services." The company is working to integrate the messaging functions of WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram, and Zuckerberg said he expects "Messenger and WhatsApp to become the main ways people communicate on the Facebook network."

Facebook shares are up 54% in 2019.

WATCH: Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off

Here's how to see which apps have access to your Facebook data — and cut them off
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.