Still getting Facebook birthday reminders for your dead relatives? Here's the new solution

It's hard to imagine an online feature that has saved more relationships than Facebook's birthday notifications. When you're scrambling to drop the kids off at school and weaving through rush-hour traffic, it's incredibly helpful to have Mark Zuckerberg at your side reminding you Uncle Jimmy is turning 72 today.

Unless Uncle Jimmy died two years ago and his far-removed co-workers are still flooding your newsfeed with confetti emojis and well-wishes for him.

Nothing ruins a day like a notification to wish your dead relatives a happy birthday. It's an uncomfortable reminder that while man is still mortal, the internet lives forever. And with Oxford University estimating Facebook could have nearly 5 billion dead users by 2100, it's possible Facebook could soon become just as much a digital graveyard as a social network.

Carl Öhman, an expert on the digital afterlife at Oxford University, has studied this problem a great deal.

"Many researchers believe this may constitute a new and positive way of grieving and coping with the loss of a loved one, [while] others warn that online technologies may in fact perpetuate grief, since the deceased appears to be 'always there,'" Öhman said in an email.

Thankfully, Facebook has measures in place to take care of these deceased profiles. On Tuesday the social media giant launched a menu on the settings page solely devoted to after-death settings, making these options easier to find than ever.

Here's everything you need to know if a Facebook user close to you passes away.