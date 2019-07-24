Fake followers in influencer marketing will cost brands $1.3 billion this year, report says

Boeing posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.Aerospace & Defenseread more
"There's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said.Marketsread more
The $5 billion fine against Facebook represents approximately 9% of the company's 2018 revenue.Technologyread more
Shares of Caterpillar plunged after the company posted disappointing results as tariffs and lower demand in China made a dent in its profit.Industrialsread more
Tesla is scheduled to deliver second-quarter results after the bell Wednesday. Analysts are looking for answers about automotive gross margins, China plans and more.Technologyread more
The beleaguered food giant earlier this year put its Maxwell House coffee business, Breakstone's sour cream and cottage cheese and baby food brand Plasmon up for sale to help...Food & Beverageread more
Search volumes for terms like "coupon" and "unemployment," which were leading indicators of the Great Recession, are down significantly.Economyread more
Bernie Madoff is asking that his 150-year-prison sentence for the largest Ponzi scheme in history be commuted by Trump.Politicsread more
With Facebook set to release quarterly results Wednesday afternoon, Wall Street wants to know how the company is bracing for increased regulatory scrutiny.Technologyread more
The fraud figure represents about 15% of what the report claims will be total global influencer marketing spending of $8.5 billion this year.Technologyread more
Commissioners Rohit Chopra and Rebecca Kelly Slaughter voted against the FTC's decision, arguing it should have named CEO Mark Zuckerberg.Technologyread more
Brands pay billions of dollars globally a year to promote their products through influencers who have sizable followings on top social media sites. But a new report suggests that, for a good chunk of their spending, those advertisers are getting ripped off.
Influencer marketing gives brands of all sizes a way to reach relevant audiences on platforms like Instagram, Snapchat or YouTube in a way that might feel more authentic to a consumer. To appear more influential than they actually are, influencers can buy fake followers and pay for bots to like or comment on their posts.
That fraudulent activity is costing advertisers $1.3 billion this year, according to a report from Cheq, a cybersecurity company focused on the digital media space, and University of Baltimore economist and professor Roberto Cavazos.
The fraud figure represents about 15% of what the report predicts will be an $8.5 billion market this year in spending on global influencer marketing. Cheq derived the amount of expected fraud through an analysis of its own data, a review of services that exist to provide fake social media engagement, and research and surveys on the subject, said Daniel Avital, Cheq's chief strategy officer. The analysis was part of a series of reports Cheq is publishing on the monetary cost of bad actors on the internet.
Having social media influence can be lucrative. According to the Cheq report, a "micro influencer" with 10,000 followers can make $250 for a sponsored post, while someone with a million or two followers can make $250,000 per post. Even individuals with 500 followers can get cash for posts. Followers don't necessarily mean sales, though, as one Instagram star recently discovered. Arianna Renee, who has 2.6 million followers, recently tried to launch a clothing line but had to scrap it after selling very few products.
While there are plenty of legitimate influencers in the business, the opportunity also draws bad actors who turn to bots and click farms to juice their engagement numbers.
"It used to be you had to be a Kim Kardashian or Kylie Jenner kind of person to be an influencer," Avital said. Now there are so many "tiers of influencer" that people with very niche followings can get involved in the business.
Avital said brands using influencer marketing should invest in their own vetting programs to ensure their influencers are legitimate. Though it requires time and labor, it's "not a cybersecurity challenge," he said. "It's quite easy to understand if their followers are bogus."
Consumers can also examine the legitimacy of influencers who are pitching them products by doing some analysis of their own.
"Say the person has 70,000 followers and they get 100 likes and zero comments per post — that red flag should go up," said Mae Karwowski, founder and CEO of influencer marketing agency Obviously. Low engagement might mean that influencer is making content their followers don't care about, or they might not have real followers, she said.
Social platforms are making changes that might affect how fraudsters operate. For example, Instagram said last week it was expanding its test to hide "likes" in more markets.
Bob Gilbreath, general manager of influencer and social media marketing firm Ahalogy, said that type of move could create less pressure to engage in fraud because some brands currently only pay influencers if they receive a certain number of likes.
"The more we can clean it up and move away from anybody gaming the system, even if it makes our jobs harder, it will be better" for the industry, Gilbreath said.
