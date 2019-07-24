This chart shows how much money Americans earn at every age

Full-time workers in the U.S. earn a median income of $908 per week, or $47,216 per year.
But income can vary greatly depending on how old you are. Women hit their peak earning age at 44, while men achieve their highest earnings 11 years later at 55, a recent PayScale report found.
How does your salary compare? Here's the median amount Americans earn at every age, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the second quarter of 2019.
Here's a closer look at the data:
The numbers are drastically different when broken down by gender. Here's how much men earn in every age group:
And here's the breakdown for women:
As evidenced above, the gender pay gap is still a reality for many women. Overall, women earn just 81.4% of the amount their male counterparts make, according to BLS data.
April 2, 2019 marked Equal Pay Day this year, which represents how far into the new year women symbolically had to work to earn as much as men did in the previous year. The disparity is even wider for women of color: For Black women, Equal Pay Day will be August 22, for Native American women, it's September 23, and for Latina women, it's not until November 20.
The pay gap starts early. Women begin their careers earning a median of $40,400 per year, while men take home a median of $53,500 at the same age, PayScale found. And although women's earnings initially grow faster than men, they start to plateau much earlier. The median wage for a 38-year-old woman is $64,000 — the same as a 27-year-old man.
The disparity stems from a variety of factors, including a lack of representation and occupational segregation. "We see women of all races and ethnicities and men of color are less represented at higher levels of organizations than white men," PayScale reports. And while the number of women running Fortune 500 companies is at a record high, they still only account for 6.6% of CEOs.
The Payscale report also points to issues during the job search process, where women "benefit less frequently from employee referrals, which help applicants get a foot in the door."
