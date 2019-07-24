How to shave your tax bill — and your Medicare costs in retirement

Nils Hendrik Mueller | Cultura | Getty Images

There's a reason why you shouldn't pile all your cash into your 401(k): You'll be paying hefty income taxes in retirement. This is because the money you sock away in that account during your working years is tax-deferred. If your 401(k) makes up most of your savings, it means you could be paying a hefty income tax bill as you draw down in retirement. The top income tax rate is currently 37%. Instead, it's best to have your nest egg in a combination of tax-free, taxable and tax-deferred accounts so that you can manage your tax bracket in retirement.

With the appropriate withdrawal strategy, you can even keep your income low enough to avoid higher Medicare premiums. "What people do is pile everything into a pre-tax retirement plan, then they don't have a lot to do when they retire other than to pull the money out at ordinary income tax rates," said Gavin Morrissey, managing partner of Financial Strategy Associates in Needham, Massachusetts. "The more diversified your tax characteristics are, the more leverage you have for better outcomes," he said.

Diversify your tax load

PeopleImages | E+ | Getty Images

Withdrawals from your 401(k) and traditional individual retirement accounts are subject to income taxes and, if you take money out before age 59½, a 10% penalty. Taxable accounts generate capital losses and gains when you sell your holdings. See below for your income tax bracket. Taxes on long-term gains range from zero to 20%, while short-term gains are taxed at the same rate as income. Finally, Roth IRA and Roth 401(k) withdrawals are tax-free. That's because you paid Uncle Sam when you made your contribution or when you converted amounts in your IRA to the Roth IRA.

Income sources

Thomas Barwick | Stone | Getty Images

Here's how drawing down income from multiple accounts might work. Let's say you're single, and your pension income puts you close to the top of the 12% bracket — $38,700. You need a little more money to cover your expenses, but you want to do it without jumping into the 22% bracket. In this case, you might turn to your Roth IRA. This way, you get the cash you need without the additional income tax bite. More from Personal Finance:

Low interest rates could spur seniors to chase returns

What to do when hit with a surprise expense

3 retirement essentials that could keep more cash in your pocket "You can choose whether you want the next withdrawal to add to your taxable income or you can keep yourself in your current tax bracket," said Marcy Keckler, vice president, financial advice strategy at Ameriprise Financial in Edina, MInnesota. Here's another situation: You retired early enough that you don't need to take a required minimum distribution from your IRA or 401(k). You've also decided to wait to claim Social Security. In that case, you might want to tap your taxable account instead, said Morrissey at Financial Strategy Associates.

Medicare premiums

Hero Images | Hero Images | Getty Images

If you can manage your income tax brackets, you can manage your premiums for Medicare Part B (outpatient care) and Part D (prescription drugs). Medicare premiums in 2019 are based on your 2017 modified adjusted gross income. Costs go up for singles with an MAGI over $85,000 ($170,000 for married filing jointly). Here's what you'll pay for Part B. These are your Part D premiums.

Start here