Mnuchin says US hasn't seen concerns about Alphabet's work for Chinese government

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Marketsread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

A big buying opportunity is unfolding, market bull Tony Dwyer...

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.

Trading Nationread more

Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex...

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Politicsread more
US Economy

Mnuchin says US hasn't seen concerns about Alphabet's work for Chinese government

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says the White House isn't aware of any questionable work between Google-parent Alphabet and the Chinese government.
  • Alphabet sometimes assists the Department of Defense "and I think Google is an American company that wants to help out the U.S.," Mnuchin says.
  • The U.S. government's relationships with the nation's largest tech companies have also come under scrutiny as the Department of Justice launches antitrust probes.
VIDEO1:1601:16
Treasury Secretary Mnuchin weighs in Peter Thiel's Google accusations
Squawk Box

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told  CNBC on Wednesday that he and President Donald Trump aren't aware of any questionable work between Google-parent Alphabet and the Chinese government.

"I don't see any area — again the president and I did diligence on this issue — and we're not aware of any areas where Google is working with the Chinese government in any way that raises concerns," Mnuchin told CNBC's "Squawk Box. "

"The only work that they're doing is some very minimal open-source work," he added. "They continue to do work with us in certain areas of [the Department of Defense] and I think Google is an American company that wants to help out the U.S."

Mnuchin said he and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer are heading to Shanghai for a two-day meeting starting Tuesday in an attempt to end the trade war.

"I would say there are a lot of issues," Mnuchin said. "My expectations is this will be followed up with a meeting back in D.C. after this and hopefully we'll continue to progress."

Mnuchin's comments came a day after sources confirmed to CNBC that American trade negotiators will soon head to China for face-to-face discussions as they work to strike a trade deal with Beijing. The trade talks have thrown into the spotlight the relationships some of the globe's largest technology companies have with both the U.S. and international governments around the world.

Many see Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei as a key sticking point in resolving the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. Hu Xijin, a Chinese official tabloid editor followed by Wall Street for insight, said in a Twitter post Tuesday that if the U.S. doesn't lift sanctions on Huawei, a deal won't be reached.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks to Capitol Hill reporters January 15, 2019.
Yuri Gripas | Reuters

U.S. officials including Mnuchin and White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow hosted a meeting at the White House on Monday with some American tech giants to discuss the U.S. ban on Huawei. The United States placed Huawei on the Commerce Department's so-called Entity List in May, banning the sale of certain technologies to the company without special licenses.

But the U.S. government's relationships with the nation's largest tech companies have also come under scrutiny as the Department of Justice launches antitrust probes into Amazon, Facebook and others. Asked about cooperation between big tech and the federal government, Mnuchin noted that many already help the Department of Defense.

"I want to be careful because a lot of companies cooperate with the Defense Department. Some of our most important, critical technologies companies and as I just mentioned, in my conversations with Google — and we researched this — there're areas they are cooperating," Mnuchin added.

"Having said that, private businesses do have the right to make decisions. They're owned by shareholders, they have boards that control them, but I do think it's important," he added. "Almost all the leading technology companies in the U.S. do cooperate with the government in very significant ways."