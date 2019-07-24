'Floating bomb': Decaying oil tanker near Yemen coast could soon explode, experts warn

Experts have warned that brinkmanship between the Saudi-backed UN Yemen government and the Houthis over the abandoned Safer FSO vessel "is threatening a serious environmental emergency."

An abandoned and decaying oil tanker near the coast of war-torn Yemen could soon rupture or explode, the United Nations (UN) has warned, potentially triggering one of the world's largest oil spills.

The deserted Safer FSO tanker, which is believed to contain approximately 1.14 million barrels of oil, has been anchored and left without maintenance off the Yemeni coast of Al Hudaydah since early 2015, according to the UN.

The tanker, which was described in a recent op-ed from The Atlantic Council as a "floating bomb," is thought to be eroding fast.

There are concerns that following years of inertia in a salty and corrosive maritime environment, volatile gases have built up in the storage tanks — increasing the risk of an explosion.

However, UN officials' plans to inspect the ship in order to assess the scale of the damage has repeatedly been blocked.

Matt Lowcock, the UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs, said in a speech to the Security Council last week that Houthi authorities "continue to delay" any assessment of the tanker.

Lowcock pointed out that this was "additionally frustrating" because Houthi authorities had actually contacted the UN in early 2018 requesting assistance with the tanker and promising to facilitate their work.

"If the tanker ruptures or explodes, we could see the coastline polluted all along the Red Sea. Depending on the time of year and water currents, the spill could reach from Bab el Mandeb to the Suez Canal — and potentially as far as the Strait of Hormuz," Lowcock said on July 17.

"I leave it to you to imagine the effect of such a disaster on the environment, shipping lanes and the global economy."