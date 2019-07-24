Peugeot-maker PSA's profit jumps on pricing, Opel synergies

Carlos Tavares, CEO of PSA Groupe at a press conference in Germany on November 9, 2017.

French carmaker PSA Group delivered a sharp increase in first-half profit, as new models and the integration of Opel-Vauxhall more than made up for weaker emerging-market sales.

Recurring operating income at the maker of Peugeot and Citroen cars rose 10.6% to 3.34 billion euros ($3.7 billion), lifting its operating margin to a new record of 8.7% in January-June.

"Our results are proving the sustainability of our performance despite the weakness of global markets," Chief Financial Officer Philippe de Rovira told reporters on a call.

"These headwinds were more than compensated by our efficiency and continuous efforts to save costs," he added.

The profit gain came despite a 12.8% drop in global sales announced earlier this month, as emerging markets weighed on PSA's overseas business.

