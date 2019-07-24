South Korea says North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea

Skip Navigation
Tesla falls after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

DOJ goes after Big Tech—here's what 5 experts are watching now

Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...

S&P 500, Nasdaq close at records as tech sector shakes off new...

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached records as a rally in chip stocks helped investors shake off regulatory concerns facing Big Tech.

Ford shares plunge after earnings fall short, 2019 forecast...

Ford, which has slashed thousands of jobs this year, is also investing $11 billion by 2022 in electric and hybrid vehicles to try to keep pace in a changing industry.

Boeing warns it could suspend 737 Max production if planes stay...

Boeing posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.

Amazon has 'destroyed the retail industry,' deserves scrutiny,...

"There's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said.

Dem committees decline to say whether they'll give away Epstein...

Jeffrey Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker, gave at least $80,000 to the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee over a decade...

Facebook says the FTC is probing it over antitrust concerns

Facebook announced on Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission has opened a new probe into the company over antitrust concerns.

FTC slaps Facebook with record $5 billion fine, orders privacy...

The $5 billion fine against Facebook represents approximately 9% of the company's 2018 revenue.

Caterpillar shares drop after earnings miss Street

Shares of Caterpillar plunged after the company posted disappointing results as tariffs and lower demand in China made a dent in its profit.

Kraft Heinz pulls back on asset sales as it seeks to fix a broken...

The beleaguered food giant earlier this year put its Maxwell House coffee business, Breakstone's sour cream and cottage cheese and baby food brand Plasmon up for sale to help...

South Korea says North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un speaks at the Capella Hotel on Sentosa island in Singapore on June 12, 2018.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

South Korea says North Korea has launched two identified projectiles into the sea off its east coast.

The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile launch came from an area near the eastern city of Wonsan on Thursday.

It said the projectiles flew 430 kilometers

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.