South Korea says North Korea has fired two unidentified projectiles into the sea

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.
Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.
Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached records as a rally in chip stocks helped investors shake off regulatory concerns facing Big Tech.
Ford, which has slashed thousands of jobs this year, is also investing $11 billion by 2022 in electric and hybrid vehicles to try to keep pace in a changing industry.
Boeing posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.
"There's no question they've limited competition," Mnuchin said.
Jeffrey Epstein, an accused child sex trafficker, gave at least $80,000 to the Democratic National Committee and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee over a decade...
Facebook announced on Wednesday that the Federal Trade Commission has opened a new probe into the company over antitrust concerns.
The $5 billion fine against Facebook represents approximately 9% of the company's 2018 revenue.
Shares of Caterpillar plunged after the company posted disappointing results as tariffs and lower demand in China made a dent in its profit.
South Korea says North Korea has launched two identified projectiles into the sea off its east coast.
The South's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile launch came from an area near the eastern city of Wonsan on Thursday.
It said the projectiles flew 430 kilometers
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.