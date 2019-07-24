Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says he does not advocate a weak dollar policy

Skip Navigation
IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Marketsread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

A big buying opportunity is unfolding, market bull Tony Dwyer...

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.

Trading Nationread more

Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex...

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Politicsread more
Markets

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says he does not advocate a weak dollar policy

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • "I think the dollar is the reserve currency of the world. It's in our interest; we want to maintain it," Mnuchin tells CNBC's "Squawk Box."
  • "A stable dollar is very important and over the long-term period of time I do believe in a strong dollar, which signifies a strong U.S. economy, a strong stock market and particularly because of the president's economic policies."
Mnuchin: I will not advocate a weak dollar policy in the near term
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday he would not push in the near term for policies that would weaken the U.S. dollar.

"I think the dollar is the reserve currency of the world. It's in our interest; we want to maintain it," Mnuchin told CNBC's "Squawk Box. " "A stable dollar is very important and over the long-term period of time I do believe in a strong dollar, which signifies a strong U.S. economy, a strong stock market and particularly because of the president's economic policies."

Mnuchin's comments come after President Donald Trump reportedly asked aides to find ways to weaken the U.S. dollar in an effort to boost the economy ahead of the 2020 election.

A weaker dollar makes it cheaper for people overseas to buy U.S.-made products. However, administrations have traditionally said they favored a strong dollar since assets like U.S. Treasurys are widely held around the globe.

But Trump said June 10 that a strong dollar puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage," adding that the Federal Reserve has set rates "way too high."

"The president is very focused on a lot of issues. He is focused on our trade issues. He is focused on our economic issues," Mnuchin said.