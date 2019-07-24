Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says he does not advocate a weak dollar policy

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.Investingread more
Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.Marketsread more
Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.Food & Beverageread more
New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.Europe Politicsread more
Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.Investingread more
Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.Investingread more
The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.Real Estateread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on TuesdayInvestingread more
Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.Trading Nationread more
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday he would not push in the near term for policies that would weaken the U.S. dollar.
"I think the dollar is the reserve currency of the world. It's in our interest; we want to maintain it," Mnuchin told CNBC's "Squawk Box. " "A stable dollar is very important and over the long-term period of time I do believe in a strong dollar, which signifies a strong U.S. economy, a strong stock market and particularly because of the president's economic policies."
Mnuchin's comments come after President Donald Trump reportedly asked aides to find ways to weaken the U.S. dollar in an effort to boost the economy ahead of the 2020 election.
A weaker dollar makes it cheaper for people overseas to buy U.S.-made products. However, administrations have traditionally said they favored a strong dollar since assets like U.S. Treasurys are widely held around the globe.
But Trump said June 10 that a strong dollar puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage," adding that the Federal Reserve has set rates "way too high."
"The president is very focused on a lot of issues. He is focused on our trade issues. He is focused on our economic issues," Mnuchin said.