US government debt prices rise as traders await central bank meetings

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

IMF lowers global economic growth forecast again as 'downside'...

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.

Economyread more

One number in Tesla's earnings report will make or break the...

Citigroup thinks Tesla investors hoping for a post-earnings rally later this week should scrutinize a pair of related financial metrics.

Investingread more

Trade war coming down to US easing up on Huawei, China buying ag...

Olive branches were extended from both China and the U.S. as the two nations are set to restart face-to-face trade negotiations after a monthlong truce.

Marketsread more

Coca-Cola raises revenue forecast after earnings beat, sending...

Coca-Cola topped Wall Street's expectations for earnings and revenue.

Food & Beverageread more

Facebook and Amazon lead tech lobbying spend as antitrust...

New disclosures show Facebook and Amazon each spent more than $4 million on lobbying activity in the second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Brexit leader Boris Johnson wins race for UK prime minister

Boris Johnson, one of the biggest voices in the Brexit movement, wins the Conservative Party leadership race by a 2-1 margin.

Europe Politicsread more

Morgan Stanley: Disney's earnings will nearly double in 4 years

Disney can nearly double its earnings by 2024, Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Tuesday.

Investingread more

Amazon could miss on guidance for this quarter, BMO analyst warns

Amazon is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on Thursday.

Investingread more

Amazon partners with Realogy, sending the real-estate brokerage...

The largest residential brokerage company in the U.S. is partnering with the largest online retailer in a strategy to boost sales for both.

Real Estateread more

Biggest analyst calls of the day: Snap, Facebook, Bloomin' Brands...

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Tuesday

Investingread more

A big buying opportunity is unfolding, market bull Tony Dwyer...

Canaccord Genuity's Tony Dwyer believes stocks are about to fall as much as 5% from their all-time highs.

Trading Nationread more

Jeffrey Epstein appeals bail denial decision in child sex...

The move Monday came four days after Judge Richard Berman rejected Epstein's bid to to be released on a bond of up to $100 million.

Politicsread more
Bonds

US government debt prices rise as traders await central bank meetings

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • At around 4:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.0550%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 2.5886%.
  • Markets are reacting to fresh optimism on trade, after sources told CNBC that U.S. negotiators will head to China next week for face-to-face talks, as the two economic powerhouses seek a resolution to their ongoing trade war.
  • U.S. economic data will also be in focus, with manufacturing and services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for July due at 9:45 a.m. ET. June's new home sales figures are also scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m.

U.S. government debt yields fell on Wednesday with traders awaiting monetary policy decisions from major central banks over the next week.

U.S. Markets Overview: Treasurys chart

At around 4:30 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 2.0550%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 2.5886%.

Market focus is largely attuned to central banks, with the European Central Bank (ECB) set to announce its latest monetary policy decision on Thursday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) meeting next week.

ECB President Mario Draghi could lower its key deposit rate by 10 basis points to -0.50 basis points, in order to mitigate risk of global trade tensions and sub-par regional inflation, but he may also pave the way for more quantitative easing.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve's Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) set to meet on July 29-30, traders are speculating that a 25 basis point cut to interest rates from the Fed could be on the cards.

Markets are reacting to fresh optimism on trade, however, after sources told CNBC that U.S. negotiators will head to China next week for face-to-face talks, as the two economic powerhouses seek a resolution to their ongoing trade war.

An auction will be held on Wednesday for $41 billion worth of five-year Treasury notes.

U.S. economic data will also be in focus, with manufacturing and services PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) data for July due at 9:45 a.m. ET. June's new home sales figures are also scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m.

Follow CNBC International on and Facebook.