Walmart CEO Doug McMillon offers 3 tips for getting promoted

Walmart CEO Doug McMillon thinks he's got a pretty good job, and others seem to think so too. "During our Associate and Shareholders' week in June, several associates stopped me and said, 'I want your job someday,'" McMillon wrote in a recent LinkedIn post. "My reply: 'Great! Come get it!'" Here are three tips McMillon offered on LinkedIn for anyone looking to rise through the ranks:

Excel in your current role

Do your job, and do it well. When McMillon became the company's fifth CEO in 2014, he already had a long history working for the retail giant. He first joined Walmart as a summer associate making $6.50 per hour in one of its warehouses while in high school, moved up to an assistant manager, a buyer in merchandising, eventually became CEO of Sam's Club members-only division and then ran Walmart International. "Getting the job you want always starts with excelling at the one you have," McMillon says.

Be a team player

For McMillon, who played point guard on his high school basketball team, this one comes naturally. "The best leaders lead through influence and collaboration,regardless of their title," McMillon says. McMillon has not only experienced all levels of the company firsthand, but he makes an effort to learn more about his employees and their experiences. During one of his first days as CEO, he took a three-and-a-half hour road trip with a Walmart truck driver in Mississippi.

Tackle a challenge

Running the No. 1 company on the Fortune 500 isn't an easy task. McMillon says he has a "healthy paranoia " about Walmart's success and keeps a photo on his phone that lists the top 10 retailers in the U.S. over the past few decades to show how easy it is for companies to come and go in the retail industry. "Look around at things that just aren't getting done," McMillon recommends. "Maybe there's a project you could tackle. Maybe there's an issue that always gets back-burnered for other priorities. Challenge yourself to take on those difficult assignments. They're learning opportunities, and you have a chance to change something for the better." McMillon says it's key to show your manager how equipped you are to do not only your job, but a bigger one. "You become a low-risk promotion," he says. "Your manager can imagine you in the next job because you've already shown you can do it." Like this story? Subscribe to CNBC Make It on YouTube! Don't miss: The top 10 most 'connected' CEOs on social media–and where you can follow them