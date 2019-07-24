Watch live: Robert Mueller testifies before Congress

The IMF trims its economic growth forecast again as the U.S.-China trade war continues, Brexit worries linger and inflation remains muted.Economyread more
Former special counsel Robert Mueller is set to testify before the House Judiciary and Intelligence committees Wednesday.
The hearings mark Mueller's first time answering questions in public since May 2017, when he took over the sweeping probe of Russian election interference, possible Trump campaign coordination with Russia and possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump himself.
Mueller has already said he does not want to discuss anything outside of the 448-page report, which identifies multiple instances of possible obstruction by Trump but did not recommend a charge.
Democrats have signaled they want Mueller to speak beyond the findings, while Republicans want to grill Mueller on possible bias against Trump in the investigation.
Attorney General William Barr and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined that the report didn't have enough evidence to support an obstruction-of-justice offense. The report also found insufficient evidence to suggest coordination between Russia and Trump's 2016 presidential campaign.