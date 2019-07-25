NFL star Adrian Peterson made close to $100 million but apparently can't pay his debts

Adrian Peterson will likely earn close to $100 million over the course of 12 seasons in the NFL.

Now, he's battling creditors in court over millions in unpaid loans.

The Washington Redskins running back is making headlines again over a state supreme court case in New York.

DeAngelo Vehicle Sales LLC, a McAdoo, Pennsylvania-based creditor, is suing Peterson, alleging he had failed to fully repay a $5.2 million loan. With interest and other fees, the sum claimed comes out to $6.6 million.

The suit was originally reported by The Athletic.

Further, a state court in Maryland recently ordered him to pay $2.45 million to another creditor, Democracy Capital Corp. of Bethesda, Maryland.

While some may wonder how a person so handsomely compensated can fall into a debt trap, the answer may lie in a combination of overspending and poor advice from financial counselors.

"The truth behind Adrian Peterson's current financial situation is more than is being reported at this time," said Peterson's attorney, Chase Carlson, in a statement on Twitter.

"Because of ongoing legal matters, I am unable to go into detail, but I will say this is yet another situation of an athlete trusting the wrong people and being taken advantage of by those he trusted," Carlson said.

Though professional athletes often are blessed with more wealth than most people will ever see in their lifetimes, they are fat targets for scammers and they still struggle with saving and budgeting.

One example of out-of-control spending: Peterson apparently threw a lavish 30th birthday party in 2015, photos of which have resurfaced amid his current legal woes. Some 320 guests attended the festivities, which featured elaborate ice sculptures and a rented camel, according to ESPN.

It's a high-stakes game. While a rookie NFL player on a team's active list earns a minimum salary of $495,000 in 2019, the average career lasts 3.3 years, according to the NFL Players Association.

"We consider professional athletes to be high-risk clients, in the sense that, depending on the sport they play, they may have a short window for earning," said David Lopez, CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs' consumer financial education advocates.

"They've won $10 million — that person's head is spinning," he said. "They've never been versed in handling that money."