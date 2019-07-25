Alphabet beats earnings expectations, stock rises

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.Technologyread more
Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose 6% after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of 2019 after the bell on Thursday.
Alphabet said its board of directors approved the company to repurchase up to an additional $25 billion of its Class C capital stock.
Here are the key numbers:
Alphabet beat analysts' expectations on revenue and EPS but had even lower traffic acquisition costs (TAC) than analysts were hoping for. The metric represents the payments Google makes to companies like Apple make its search engine the default browser on their devices.
Google now faces even broader threats to its business under the eye of U.S. and foreign antitrust regulators. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday it's opening a broad antitrust review of big tech companies. Though it did not name specific companies, the department said it will review the practices of online platforms dominating areas including internet search. Google has about 90% market share in internet search in the U.S. In May, The Wall Street Journal reported the DOJ is planning a separate antitrust probe into Google.
Last quarter, Alphabet recorded a European Commission fine of $1.7 billion as a settlement for stifling competition in the online ad sector. In June, the company said it had begun to appeal the fine.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.