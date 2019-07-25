Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

Amazon shares drop on weaker-than-expected earnings

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.

Technologyread more

Alphabet beats earnings expectations, stock rises

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.

Technologyread more

Dow drops on fears of a less aggressive Fed next week, Facebook...

Stocks fell as investors worried the Fed will not be as dovish as expected following remarks from the top ECB official.

US Marketsread more

Starbucks' stock pops after coffee chain crushes estimates

As part of its digital innovation strategy, Starbucks announced this week an equity stake in a restaurant tech company and plans to take delivery nationwide.

Restaurantsread more

Apple plans to buy Intel's wireless chip unit for $1 billion

Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.

Technologyread more

Amazon's cloud business reports 37% sales growth but misses...

Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.

Technologyread more

Intel rises on earnings beat

Intel reported declining revenue but still beat analysts' estimates for the second quarter.

Technologyread more

Juul hearing scrutinizes start-up's role teen vaping 'epidemic'

Juul co-founder James Monsees defended the company in a Congressional hearing on Thursday. Lawmakers grilled him over Juul's alleged role in a teen vaping "epidemic."

Health and Scienceread more

Biden, Harris and Buttigieg rack up donations from Wall Street...

Executives from J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup spread their cash to Democrats Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg in the second quarter. This...

2020 Electionsread more

Goldman sees stronger second-half growth, says to buy cyclical...

Heightened political risk and global policy uncertainty could also trigger some volatility, the Wall Street bank said.

Marketsread more

Here's where Facebook's record $5 billion fine goes

Facebook's record-breaking $5 billion fine is required by law to go straight to the U.S. Treasury.

Technologyread more

Tesla is having its worst day of 2019 after brutal earnings and...

Tesla shares fell 13.6% on Thursday, the steepest drop since September.

Technologyread more
Tech

Alphabet beats earnings expectations, stock rises

Lauren Feiner@lauren_feiner
Key Points
  • Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.
  • Investors were disappointed last quarter by Google's decelerating revenue growth.
  • Google now faces the threat of antitrust action as the Department of Justice is reportedly planning to probe the company and announced a separate, broad review of Big Tech.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai speaks during the Google I/O keynote session at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California on May 7, 2019.
Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose 6% after the company reported earnings for its second quarter of 2019 after the bell on Thursday.

Alphabet said its board of directors approved the company to repurchase up to an additional $25 billion of its Class C capital stock.

Here are the key numbers:

  • Earnings per share: $14.21 per share, ex-items, vs. $11.30 per share expected, per Refinitiv survey of analysts
  • Revenue: $38.94 billion, vs. $38.15 billion expected, per Refinitiv
  • Traffic acquisition costs: $7.24 billion, vs. $7.27 billion, according to StreetAccount

Alphabet beat analysts' expectations on revenue and EPS but had even lower traffic acquisition costs (TAC) than analysts were hoping for. The metric represents the payments Google makes to companies like Apple make its search engine the default browser on their devices.

Google now faces even broader threats to its business under the eye of U.S. and foreign antitrust regulators. The U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday it's opening a broad antitrust review of big tech companies. Though it did not name specific companies, the department said it will review the practices of online platforms dominating areas including internet search. Google has about 90% market share in internet search in the U.S. In May, The Wall Street Journal reported the DOJ is planning a separate antitrust probe into Google.

Last quarter, Alphabet recorded a European Commission fine of $1.7 billion as a settlement for stifling competition in the online ad sector. In June, the company said it had begun to appeal the fine.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.

WATCH: How to download everything Google knows about you

VIDEO1:3901:39
How to download everything Google knows about you
Digital Original