Amazon's cloud business reports 37% sales growth but misses analysts' estimates

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.Technologyread more
Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.Technologyread more
Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.Technologyread more
Starbucks raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast Thursday after more customers returned to cafes in the U.S. and China for pricier drinks.Restaurantsread more
The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.Politicsread more
Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.Technologyread more
See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 25.Market Insiderread more
SpaceX is scheduled to launch its 18th cargo mission for NASA on Thursday.Investing in Spaceread more
Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Google Cloud is expanding rapidly.Technologyread more
Intel reported declining revenue but still beat analysts' estimates for the second quarter.Technologyread more
The economy is expected to have grown in the second quarter at the slowest pace in more than two years, but the data will have little bearing on the Fed when it holds its...Market Insiderread more
Amazon reported 37% growth in its cloud business on Thursday, a number that came in below analysts' estimates and suggests that Microsoft is picking up steam. The results contributed to a miss for Amazon as a whole.
Amazon Web Services, which provides computing and storage for corporations, schools and government agencies, said second-quarter revenue rose to $8.38 billion, compared with the $8.48 billion average analyst prediction, according to FactSet. Growth slipped from 41% in the previous quarter.
AWS continues to play an essential role in driving profit for Amazon, the world's second most valuable public company. In the cloud market, Amazon maintains a commanding lead over all other rivals, including Google, IBM, Microsoft and Oracle.
But Microsoft's Azure business is growing faster and picking up ground as the No. 2 player. Last week, Microsoft reported 64% revenue growth in Azure sales.
AWS generated $2.12 billion in operating income in the quarter, up from $1.64 billion a year earlier and lower than the FactSet consensus estimate of $2.45 billion.
In the second quarter communications app provider Slack said it had committed to spending at least $250 million on AWS over the course of five years. That's just the latest figure to become public as more of AWS's customers file for IPOs and divulge their hefty cloud spending.
Ride-hailing company Lyft said in its prospectus that it's committed to spending at least $300 million on AWS over three years — from the beginning of 2019 through 2021. Pinterest said it will spend at least $750 million on AWS over the course of a six-year period that ends in July 2023.
"AWS has benefited from a first-mover advantage in the cloud market and has sustained growth at scale over the last two years," KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts led by Edward Yruma wrote in a note to clients on Monday. "There are few business models at this scale that are still growing 38% y/y."
AWS revenue came accounted for 13% of Amazon's total revenue. Of Amazon's total $3.1 billion in operating income, 52% came from AWS.
WATCH: How Amazon Web Services transfers massive amounts of data to the cloud