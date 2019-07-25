Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Activision Blizzard, Dollar General, Etsy & more

Wells Fargo downgraded stock and said it still had a "positive" outlook on the table but the risk/reward is now more "balanced."

"DG has had an epic run as solid results, smart operational moves, a strong defensive position, and the market's bid for quality large cap names has driven a 29% gain in the stock YTD (vs. 5% for the XRT and 20% for the S&P500) and a 90% increase in the last two years (+22% for S&P500). While we applaud management's overall execution and generally have a positive outlook on the company, the risk/reward now looks to be balanced at best and we believe it makes sense to take money off the table. Fundamentally, the story is good, in our view, but there are risks. High market expectations for earnings, a mixed performance record against consensus, and a rich valuation further complicate the outlook for the stock. "