David Einhorn reveals new positions in Chemours, Dillard's and Scientific Games

Dow drops 200 points reversing on losses in technology stocks,...

Stocks fell as Wall Street digested the latest batch of earnings results along with comments from the top European Central Bank official.

US Marketsread more

Amazon earnings report will show if spending on one-day shipping...

The earnings results could temper concerns of Amazon's slowing growth and reaffirm investor confidence in its ability to invest in the right areas.

Technologyread more

All eyes will be on Alphabet's advertising growth in upcoming...

Analysts say they will be looking at the company's modest growth rates following a series of changes to YouTube and others.

Technologyread more

Draghi sparks a wild ride in market, cements view for...

Europe's head central banker just convinced markets that the Fed will trim rates by a quarter percentage point next week, not a half point, as some had suspected.

Market Insiderread more

Hedge fund manager Einhorn compares Chewy to dot-com bubble...

Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn compared recent hot IPO Chewy to dot-com bubble poster child Pets.com in his quarterly letter to clients.

Marketsread more

Analysts pan Tesla as the shares are slammed on poor results

Wall Street analysts express frustration with the company's second quarter earnings report.

Marketsread more

No surprise: DOJ won't bring charges against Barr and Ross after...

The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee issued subpoenas to Barr and Ross for information about the administration's attempt to put a citizenship question on the...

Politicsread more

Plant-based eggs land their first major fast food deal

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is testing JUST's plant-based eggs.

Restaurantsread more

Jeffrey Epstein on jail suicide watch after accused sex...

Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.

Politicsread more

Barneys begins to raise financing for potential bankruptcy

Barney's is battling a rent hike at its Madison Avenue flagship, as Manhattan's midtown struggles to adapt to a shrinking retail industry. Options beyond filing for...

Retailread more

Ford, BMW, Honda, and Volkswagen agree to California emissions...

Ford, BMW, Volkswagen and Honda said they have reached a voluntary agreement with the state of California to adopt compromise vehicle emissions rules. The four major...

Autosread more

Here's where Facebook's record $5 billion fine goes

Facebook's record-breaking $5 billion fine is required by law to go straight to the U.S. Treasury.

Technologyread more
Markets

David Einhorn reveals new positions in Chemours, Dillard's and Scientific Games

Fred Imbert@foimbert
Key Points
  • Einhorn describes his Greenlight Capital's stake in Chemours as "medium sized" and Dillard's and Scientific Games as "small positions."
  • Einhorn says Dillard's is an attractive stock since the retailer has produced positive comparable sales for six straight quarters "in an environment in which many retailers are going out of business."
David Einhorn speaking at the 24th Annual Sohn Investment Conference in New York, on May 6, 2019.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

David Einhorn revealed new positions Thursday in three stocks: Chemours, Dillard's and Scientific Games.

Einhorn told Greenlight Capital clients the positions were added in the second quarter. He described the Chemours stake as "medium sized." Dillard's and Scientific Games are "small positions."

Chemours and Dillard's initially jumped before trading more than 1% lower each. Scientific Games at one point traded 3.6% higher on the news.

"With [Chemours] shares having fallen from their 2017 peak of $57.23 to our average entry price of $23.18, we think a lot of bad news is priced in," Einhorn wrote in the letter.

Einhorn said Dillard's is an attractive stock since the retailer has produced positive comparable sales for six straight quarters "in an environment in which many retailers are going out of business."

On Scientific Games, Einhorn noted it trades at an attractive valuation after listing its online gaming business, SciPlay Corp.

Einhorn added that the hedge fund's biggest longs were AerCap Holdings, Brighthouse Financial, Consol Coal Resources, General Motors and Green Brick Partners.

Greenlight Capital funds returned 5.8% in the second quarter, bringing the year-to-date gain to 17.4%, according to the letter. The fund rode successful bets on gold and GM and a short position in Tesla.

With reporting by Leslie Picker.