ECB signals a rate cut, sends the euro to a 2-month low

The European Central Bank (ECB) prepared markets for more easing measures on Thursday, causing the euro to fall to a two-month low against the dollar.

The central bank said it expects its key interest rates to remain "at their present or lower levels" at least through the first half of 2020, updating the wording on previous statements and suggesting a rate cut could be on the horizon.

The bank also signaled that there could be additional measures to stimulate the euro zone economy. It said it was examining options, "such as the design of a tiered system for reserve remuneration, and options for the size and composition of potential new net asset purchases."

This means that the ECB may lower the charge that banks have to pay to park their excess cash at the bank. It also said it was looking at a reintroduction of a quantitative easing program in the coming months. Quantitative easing, or large-scale asset purchases, is where it purchases government bonds from euro zone countries in order to further boost lending and stoke inflation.

On Thursday, the euro zone central bank kept the rates on its main refinancing operations, marginal lending facility and deposit facility unchanged at 0%, 0.25% and -0.40%, respectively. These have been at record lows following the euro sovereign debt crisis of 2011.

The euro hit a two-month low versus the dollar after the ECB's change in guidance, while the German 30-year bond yield hit a record low of 0.167%, according to data from research firm Refinitiv.