ECB signals a rate cut, sends the euro to a 2-month low

The European Central Bank (ECB) prepared markets for more easing measures on Thursday, causing the euro to fall to a two-month low against the dollar.
The central bank said it expects its key interest rates to remain "at their present or lower levels" at least through the first half of 2020, updating the wording on previous statements and suggesting a rate cut could be on the horizon.
The bank also signaled that there could be additional measures to stimulate the euro zone economy. It said it was examining options, "such as the design of a tiered system for reserve remuneration, and options for the size and composition of potential new net asset purchases."
This means that the ECB may lower the charge that banks have to pay to park their excess cash at the bank. It also said it was looking at a reintroduction of a quantitative easing program in the coming months. Quantitative easing, or large-scale asset purchases, is where it purchases government bonds from euro zone countries in order to further boost lending and stoke inflation.
On Thursday, the euro zone central bank kept the rates on its main refinancing operations, marginal lending facility and deposit facility unchanged at 0%, 0.25% and -0.40%, respectively. These have been at record lows following the euro sovereign debt crisis of 2011.
The euro hit a two-month low versus the dollar after the ECB's change in guidance, while the German 30-year bond yield hit a record low of 0.167%, according to data from research firm Refinitiv.
Traders are now waiting to hear from ECB President Mario Draghi, who is due to speak at 1:30 p.m. London time.
Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Germany, said in a note: "The last talk before the ECB will have to walk the walk. It now increasingly looks as if the September meeting will not only bring a single measure but rather a package of several measures."
Draghi warned last month that without a clear improvement for the euro zone economy, the central bank would announce further stimulus measures. This caused market players to up their forecasts for new interest rate cuts or even a bond-buying program. Draghi, speaking in June in Sintra, Portugal, made it clear that his institution was ready to use all necessary measures to revamp the flagging economy.
Data out Wednesday further highlighted the recent weakness, showing German manufacturing PMIs (Purchasing Managers' Index) falling to 43.1 in July from 45.0 in June. At the same time, new orders in the country dropped at their fastest pace since July 2012, on the back of weakness in Chinese demand and in the auto sector.
The ECB had embarked on a major stimulus package following the sovereign debt crisis of 2011. This included cutting interest rates to record lows, purchasing government bonds and facilitating more lending to euro zone banks. The bank tried to normalize its policy last year — and catch up with other central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve — but with global trade wars and softness in China most of these banks have now signaled a U-turn. In the U.S., investors now believe there's an 80% chance that the Fed announces a 25 basis point cut when it meets next week.