Goldman sees stronger second-half growth, says to buy cyclical companies

Investors need to prepare for a climate where the economy could snap back significantly in the second half, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis that sees a case for a cyclical stock rebound.

But along with the better-than-expected growth, the market also will have to contend with heightened political risk and global policy uncertainty that could trigger some volatility. Goldman also expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, but probably not by as much as Wall Street expects.

"With the S&P 500 trading close to fair value, we believe investors should focus below the surface of the market for relative value opportunities," Goldman strategist Ben Snider said in a report for clients. He added that "investment decisions will rely on the expectation of macro changes on the investment horizon or relative value opportunities at a more 'micro' level."