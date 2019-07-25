Goldman sees stronger second-half growth, says to buy cyclical companies

Skip Navigation
Amazon shares drop on weaker-than-expected earnings

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.

Alphabet beats earnings expectations, stock rises

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.

Dow drops on fears of a less aggressive Fed next week, Facebook...

Stocks fell as investors worried the Fed will not be as dovish as expected following remarks from the top ECB official.

Starbucks' stock pops after coffee chain crushes estimates

As part of its digital innovation strategy, Starbucks announced this week an equity stake in a restaurant tech company and plans to take delivery nationwide.

Apple plans to buy Intel's wireless chip unit for $1 billion

Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.

Amazon's cloud business reports 37% sales growth but misses...

Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.

Intel rises on earnings beat

Intel reported declining revenue but still beat analysts' estimates for the second quarter.

Juul hearing scrutinizes start-up's role teen vaping 'epidemic'

Juul co-founder James Monsees defended the company in a Congressional hearing on Thursday. Lawmakers grilled him over Juul's alleged role in a teen vaping "epidemic."

Biden, Harris and Buttigieg rack up donations from Wall Street...

Executives from J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup spread their cash to Democrats Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg in the second quarter. This...

Goldman sees stronger second-half growth, says to buy cyclical...

Heightened political risk and global policy uncertainty could also trigger some volatility, the Wall Street bank said.

Here's where Facebook's record $5 billion fine goes

Facebook's record-breaking $5 billion fine is required by law to go straight to the U.S. Treasury.

Tesla is having its worst day of 2019 after brutal earnings and...

Tesla shares fell 13.6% on Thursday, the steepest drop since September.

Markets

Goldman sees stronger second-half growth, says to buy cyclical companies

Jeff Cox@JeffCoxCNBCcom
Key Points
  • Goldman Sachs sees a climate of stronger economic growth coupled with policy uncertainty in the second half of 2019.
  • The firm recommends clients buy cyclical stocks like industrials and financials while avoiding health care and utilities.
  • Lower interest rates will help push growth, though Goldman thinks expectations for three cuts this year are "unrealistic."

Investors need to prepare for a climate where the economy could snap back significantly in the second half, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis that sees a case for a cyclical stock rebound.

But along with the better-than-expected growth, the market also will have to contend with heightened political risk and global policy uncertainty that could trigger some volatility. Goldman also expects the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, but probably not by as much as Wall Street expects.

"With the S&P 500 trading close to fair value, we believe investors should focus below the surface of the market for relative value opportunities," Goldman strategist Ben Snider said in a report for clients. He added that "investment decisions will rely on the expectation of macro changes on the investment horizon or relative value opportunities at a more 'micro' level."

VIDEO4:1104:11
Goldman upgrades these chip stocks
Halftime Report

Specifically, Goldman recommended cyclical sectors like financials and industrials, with an emphasis on transportation companies.

The recommendations also include a preference for "bond proxies" that have stable cash flows and high dividends including real estate, which has the third-highest dividend yield on the S&P 500 at 3.01%. Utilities also carry a high dividend yield at 3.17%, according to FactSet, but Goldman has cut its recommendation on the sector from neutral to underweight. Utilities has been a laggard all year, returning 12.9% vs. the S&P 500's 20%.

Goldman's second-half call runs counter to some of the other wisdom on Wall Street, where fears of a looming recession have generated some endorsements to get more defensive.

While economic growth slogged through the second quarter at what the Atlanta Fed projects to be a 1.3% pace, Goldman sees a shift in the economic data recently that will see growth rebound to around 2%.

One of the principal reasons for the resurgence will be lower interest rates. Goldman sees the Fed coming through with two cuts this year, though it considers market pricing of three quarter-point easings to be "unrealistic."

"Easy monetary policy is one reason US economic growth will likely accelerate in coming quarters," Snider wrote. "The inventory cycle represents another argument for US growth rebound, while the weight of policy uncertainty on business confidence is a downside risk."

One policy uncertainty area is health care, where both Democrats and Republicans have vowed to lower drug prices. Goldman recommends underweighting the sector while buying health care providers over pharmaceuticals

"Be wary of stocks in industries that will likely feature in campaign proposals and industries with high exposure to US-China trade," Snider wrote.