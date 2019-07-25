Swiping for cash back, the right way

David Muir | DigitalVision | Getty Images

It's hard to turn down cash. That reality explains why half of adults in the U.S. have at least one credit card that offers cash back — compared with just 1 in 5 people who have a travel rewards card, according to Creditcards.com. "Even with a strong economy and low unemployment, life is expensive," said Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at Creditcards.com. "Cash-back credit cards help defray some costs." At the same time, he added, as other types of perks such as airline and hotel rewards grow more complicated to navigate, more people are opting for the easier, cash-back option. Why exactly are credit card issuers handing over cash? Above all, to get you to swipe your card more often. Every time you use your card, the bank earns a fee, typically around 2% of the purchase. And so banks are willing to share a little bit of that profit to get you to keep using its card. "Of course, credit card issuers make a lot of money through interest payments and other fees, as well," Rossman said.

Ask yourself how you plan to use the card and what you want to get from it. Matt Schulz chief industry analyst at Comparecards.com