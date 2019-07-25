Here's what major analysts predict will happen with Amazon's earnings report

Wall Street is doubling down on Amazon.

On the heels of a record setting Amazon Prime Day, analysts are advising clients to buy into the company's earnings report after the bell on Thursday. Many analysts were near glowing in their preview notes to clients, with some even raising their price targets this week.

The e-commerce giant's shares are up 32% this year compared to the S&P 500 which is up over 20%.

To be sure, there are still plenty of key metrics investors should watch for, analysts say. Those include margin pressure, revenue growth, operating income, and the impact of Amazon Web Services. Shipping costs related to its new one-day delivery for Prime members is a potential problem spot, according to analysts.

Amazon's recent profit "outperformance" has overshadowed other issues like revenue deceleration and regulatory scrutiny, analysts at J.P. Morgan said.

"Looking forward, we expect the Amazon narrative to shift back more toward top-line growth in 2H19, which in our view is important as Amazon remains a growth story and it's too early for the company to be in harvest mode," they said.

As long as things are trending in the right direction investors will be likely continue to be pleased, analysts at Evercore ISI said.

"While we expect that investors are willing to underwrite these investments as they represent a deepening of Amazon's competitive moat, we suspect that they will only do so far as long as aggregate revenue growth trends remain within striking distance of estimates."

No matter what, the stock is a "buy," according to one analyst.

""Amazon is our top mega-cap long idea heading into 2Q - you own the name into retail revenue growth acceleration regardless of margin compression, full stop," analysts at Barclays said emphatically.

Here's what else the major analysts are saying about Amazon's upcoming earnings report: