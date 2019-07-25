Salesforce expands footprint into China with Alibaba partnership

Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.Politicsread more
In the wake of growing global concerns over internet privacy and security protection, cybersecurity experts say Chinese companies cannot deny the government if asked for data.Cybersecurityread more
Asia Pacific shares traded mixed on Thursday morning despite record highs touched by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight on Wall Street.Asia Marketsread more
Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.Technologyread more
SpaceX was attempting to fly its "Starship" prototype rocket in its first short flight of more than a few feet off the ground on Wednesday.Investing in Spaceread more
Epstein was arrested earlier this month on an indictment that charged him with trafficking dozens of underage girls. L Brands has said it cut ties with Epstein nearly 12 years...Retailread more
But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.Technologyread more
Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.Technologyread more
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years on Thursday as slumping memory prices drove an 89% drop in second-quarter operating...Technologyread more
Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...Trading Nationread more
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached records as a rally in chip stocks helped investors shake off regulatory concerns facing Big Tech.US Marketsread more
U.S. cloud-based service provider Salesforce.com said on Wednesday it will partner with Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd, as Salesforce looks to make inroads into the Chinese software market with its cloud-based products.
"Alibaba will become the exclusive provider of Salesforce to customers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, and Salesforce will become the exclusive enterprise CRM product suite sold by Alibaba, " the company said in a blog.
The Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platform that San Francisco-based Salesforce intends to sell in the regions include Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Platform, the company said.