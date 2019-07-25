Samsung says it fixed the $2,000 Galaxy Fold and plans to release the phone in September

Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.Technologyread more
In the wake of growing global concerns over internet privacy and security protection, cybersecurity experts say Chinese companies cannot deny the government if asked for data.Cybersecurityread more
SpaceX was attempting to fly its "Starship" prototype rocket in its first short flight of more than a few feet off the ground on Wednesday.Investing in Spaceread more
Asia Pacific shares traded mixed on Thursday morning despite record highs touched by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight on Wall Street.Asia Marketsread more
Epstein was arrested earlier this month on an indictment that charged him with trafficking dozens of underage girls. L Brands has said it cut ties with Epstein nearly 12 years...Retailread more
But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.Technologyread more
Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.Technologyread more
South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years on Thursday as slumping memory prices drove an 89% drop in second-quarter operating...Technologyread more
Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...Trading Nationread more
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached records as a rally in chip stocks helped investors shake off regulatory concerns facing Big Tech.US Marketsread more
Ford, which has slashed thousands of jobs this year, is also investing $11 billion by 2022 in electric and hybrid vehicles to try to keep pace in a changing industry.Autosread more
Samsung announced on Thursday morning in Asia that it has fixed issues that plagued the Galaxy Fold's initial launch. The phone will launch in September, Samsung said, without providing an exact launch date.
The Galaxy Fold was initially set to be released on April 26, but tech reviewers, including at CNBC, found the phone broke easily. CNBC's unit broke for unknown reasons after just a couple days, when the screen began flickering and then stopped working entirely. Samsung canceled all pre-orders for the device, as did its U.S. partners including AT&T and Best Buy.
Samsung said it made the following changes:
The $2,000 Android phone is one of the first to offer a foldable screen. When closed, a user can interact with a traditional touchscreen on the outside of the phone. However, it opens up to reveal a much larger folding screen that can be used more like a tablet.
Early tests by Samsung found exposed edges of the screen around the hinge could be damaged and that debris could enter the hinge and also cause the display to stop functioning properly. As a result, Samsung decided not to launch the phone as planned, and instead brought it back in house to fix issues before it was sold to consumers.