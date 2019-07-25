Samsung says it fixed the $2,000 Galaxy Fold and plans to release the phone in September

Skip Navigation
Samsung says it fixed the $2,000 Galaxy Fold, plans to release it...

Samsung announced improvements to the Galaxy Fold and a new release date on Wednesday evening.

Technologyread more

China's globally popular camera apps may open up user data to...

In the wake of growing global concerns over internet privacy and security protection, cybersecurity experts say Chinese companies cannot deny the government if asked for data.

Cybersecurityread more

SpaceX aborts attempted first short flight of Starship prototype...

SpaceX was attempting to fly its "Starship" prototype rocket in its first short flight of more than a few feet off the ground on Wednesday.

Investing in Spaceread more

Asia Pacific trade mixed despite record highs on Wall Street

Asia Pacific shares traded mixed on Thursday morning despite record highs touched by the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite overnight on Wall Street.

Asia Marketsread more

Victoria's Secret owner, L Brands, taps law firm to review...

Epstein was arrested earlier this month on an indictment that charged him with trafficking dozens of underage girls. L Brands has said it cut ties with Epstein nearly 12 years...

Retailread more

Tesla falls after posting wider-than-expected loss

But Tesla reaffirmed its full-year delivery guidance and said it still expects return to profitability in the third quarter.

Technologyread more

Facebook reports better than expected second-quarter results

Facebook's earnings report allayed concerns about regulatory scrutiny.

Technologyread more

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix says second-quarter profit down...

South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix reported its smallest quarterly earnings in three years on Thursday as slumping memory prices drove an 89% drop in second-quarter operating...

Technologyread more

DOJ goes after Big Tech—here's what 5 experts are watching now

Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet were front and center Wednesday as the Justice Department prepared for an antitrust probe of Big Tech, and experts have their eyes...

Trading Nationread more

S&P 500, Nasdaq close at records as tech sector shakes off new...

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reached records as a rally in chip stocks helped investors shake off regulatory concerns facing Big Tech.

US Marketsread more

Ford shares plunge after earnings fall short, 2019 forecast...

Ford, which has slashed thousands of jobs this year, is also investing $11 billion by 2022 in electric and hybrid vehicles to try to keep pace in a changing industry.

Autosread more

Boeing warns it could suspend 737 Max production if planes stay...

Boeing posted its largest-ever quarterly loss due to the worldwide grounding of the 737 Max.

Aerospace & Defenseread more
Tech

Samsung says it fixed the $2,000 Galaxy Fold and plans to release the phone in September

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • The Galaxy Fold will be released in September with new changes that should prevent it from breaking.
  • The $2,000 phone promised to be the first with a foldable display but broke during early reviews.
  • The Galaxy Fold was originally set to be released on April 26.
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Todd Haselton | CNBC

Samsung announced on Thursday morning in Asia that it has fixed issues that plagued the Galaxy Fold's initial launch. The phone will launch in September, Samsung said, without providing an exact launch date.

The Galaxy Fold was initially set to be released on April 26, but tech reviewers, including at CNBC, found the phone broke easily. CNBC's unit broke for unknown reasons after just a couple days, when the screen began flickering and then stopped working entirely. Samsung canceled all pre-orders for the device, as did its U.S. partners including AT&T and Best Buy.

Samsung said it made the following changes:

  • The top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed.
  • Galaxy Fold features additional reinforcements to better protect the device from external particles while maintaining its signature foldable experience.
  • The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps. Additional metal layers underneath the Infinity Flex Display have been included to reinforce the protection of the display. The space between the hinge and body of Galaxy Fold has been reduced.

The $2,000 Android phone is one of the first to offer a foldable screen. When closed, a user can interact with a traditional touchscreen on the outside of the phone. However, it opens up to reveal a much larger folding screen that can be used more like a tablet.

Early tests by Samsung found exposed edges of the screen around the hinge could be damaged and that debris could enter the hinge and also cause the display to stop functioning properly. As a result, Samsung decided not to launch the phone as planned, and instead brought it back in house to fix issues before it was sold to consumers.

VIDEO0:3300:33
We tried to review the new Samsung Galaxy Fold — but it broke after two days
Tech Guide

