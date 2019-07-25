Watch SpaceX launch 2.5 tons of NASA supplies and experiments to the International Space Station

[The stream is slated to start at about 5:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

SpaceX is scheduled to launch its 18th cargo mission for NASA on Thursday, even as thunderstorms in Florida threaten to postpone the liftoff for a second time.

The company is launching its "Cargo Dragon" capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket for the mission, called CRS-18. The capsule has about 2.5 tons of supplies on board, as well as several research and technology payloads that are destined for the International Space Station.

The capsule flying for CRS-18 was reused twice before, having flown the CRS-6 and CRS-18 missions in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Additionally, the rocket's booster previously launched a SpaceX mission at the beginning of June.