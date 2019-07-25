Watch SpaceX launch 2.5 tons of NASA supplies and experiments to the International Space Station

Skip Navigation
Amazon shares drop on weaker-than-expected earnings

The quarterly numbers follow an $800 million investment in one-day delivery and increased regulatory scrutiny into its business practices.

Alphabet rises after earnings beat, announces $25 billion share...

Shares of Google parent company Alphabet rose after the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its second quarter of 2019.

Apple plans to buy Intel's wireless chip unit for $1 billion

Apple has agreed to buy the majority of Intel's smartphone modem division, both companies announced on Thursday.

Starbucks' stock pops after coffee chain crushes estimates,...

Starbucks raised its full-year earnings and revenue forecast Thursday after more customers returned to cafes in the U.S. and China for pricier drinks.

House passes two-year debt ceiling and budget deal, sending it to...

The agreement would lift the U.S. debt ceiling and permanently end the automatic spending cuts known as sequester.

Amazon's cloud business reports 37% sales growth but misses...

Amazon's cloud unit continues to grow and churn out earnings for its parent company.

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Amazon and...

See which stocks are posting big moves after the bell on July 25.

Watch SpaceX launch NASA supplies and experiments to the ISS

SpaceX is scheduled to launch its 18th cargo mission for NASA on Thursday.

Google Cloud generating $8 billion in revenue a year and is...

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Google Cloud is expanding rapidly.

Intel rises on earnings beat and optimistic forecast

Intel reported declining revenue but still beat analysts' estimates for the second quarter.

US growth could be weakest in more than two years but latest data...

The economy is expected to have grown in the second quarter at the slowest pace in more than two years, but the data will have little bearing on the Fed when it holds its...

Mattel shares soar on strong sales of Barbie, Hot Wheels

Shares of Mattel jumped as much as 7% in aftermarket trading Thursday after the company posted a narrower-than-expected loss in the second quarter and reported strong sales of...

Investing in Space

Watch SpaceX launch 2.5 tons of NASA supplies and experiments to the International Space Station

Michael Sheetz@thesheetztweetz

[The stream is slated to start at about 5:45 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

SpaceX is scheduled to launch its 18th cargo mission for NASA on Thursday, even as thunderstorms in Florida threaten to postpone the liftoff for a second time.

The company is launching its "Cargo Dragon" capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket for the mission, called CRS-18. The capsule has about 2.5 tons of supplies on board, as well as several research and technology payloads that are destined for the International Space Station.

The capsule flying for CRS-18 was reused twice before, having flown the CRS-6 and CRS-18 missions in 2015 and 2017, respectively. Additionally, the rocket's booster previously launched a SpaceX mission at the beginning of June.

SpaceX launches the first Block 5 version of its Falcon 9 rocket for the Bangabandhu Satellite-1 mission.
SpaceX

SpaceX plans to land the Falcon 9 rocket's booster again, intending to return it to the company's landing pad on the Florida coast. Shortly after liftoff, the lower stage of the rocket will separate and flip, returning to Earth.

Crew Dragon will spend about two days to travel to the space station and is scheduled to dock on Friday.

How SpaceX started and what's next for Elon Musk's Mars dream
