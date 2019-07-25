Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Alphabet, Amazon, Starbucks and more

The silhouettes of attendees are seen at the Google booth during the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Alphabet rose 9% in extended trading after the Google-parent company reported second-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's estimates. The tech giant reported adjusted earnings per share of $14.21 on revenue of $38.94 billion, versus the $11.30 EPS and $38.15 billion in revenue analysts polled by Refinitiv had been expecting. Alphabet plans to repurchase up to $25 billion of its Class C capital stock, the company said.

Amazon dipped 2.5% after the company reported mixed second-quarter earnings and lower-than-expected growth of 37% in Amazon Web Services — its most lucrative business. The company reported earnings per share of $5.22 on revenue of $63.4 billion, versus the expected earnings per share of $5.57 on revenue of $62.48 billion, forecast by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Starbucks climbed nearly 6% after the coffee chain beat analysts' expectations for its third-quarter earnings and raised its full-year forecast. The company reported adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share on revenue of $6.82 billion. Analysts had expected earnings per share of 72 cents on revenue of $6.67 billion, according to Refinitiv. Starbucks saw sales at U.S. stores grow by 7%, and added 400,000 members to its U.S. loyalty program during the quarter. The company now expects adjusted full-year earnings per share in the range of $2.80 to $2.82, up from a prior range of $2.75 to $2.79 per share.

Shares of Intel jumped more than 6% after the chipmaker's second-quarter earnings topped Wall Street's expectations and the company released an optimistic forecast. Intel reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.06 on revenue of $16.51 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected earnings per share of 89 cents on revenue of $15.70 billion. The Client Computing Group — Intel's largest business segment — posted $8.84 billion in revenue, above the $8.13 billion average estimate analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected.

Mattel climbed as much as 7%, before pairing gains slightly, after the toy manufacturer reported second-quarter earnings with a narrower-than-expected loss, and strong Barbie doll and Hot Wheels car sales. Adjusted for one-time items, the company lost 25 cents a share, versus the 40 cents a share analysts had predicted it would lose.