Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: 3M, Comcast, Raytheon, Southwest, Tesla & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

3M – The maker of consumer and health care products beat estimates by 15 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $2.20 per share. Revenue was also above forecasts. The health-care business was particularly strong, with sales up 5.8% compared to a year earlier.

Comcast – The NBCUniversal and CNBC parent earned an adjusted 78 cents per share for the second quarter, 3 cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in short of Wall Street forecasts, however. Comcast added more high-speed internet customers, but saw a slide in the number of video and phone customers.

Dow Inc. – The chemical maker earned an adjusted 86 cents per share for the second quarter, 2 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was slightly below forecasts, hurt by lower prices and volumes for some of its products.

Raytheon – The defense contractor reported second quarter profit of $2.92 per share, compared to a consensus estimate of $.264 a share. Revenue beat forecasts as well, and the company raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts as it sells more missiles and other weapons for naval ships.

Bristol-Myers Squibb – The drugmaker beat estimates by 11 cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.18 per share. Revenue was also above estimates and Bristol-Myers raised its full-year earnings guidance. The second-quarter results were helped by strong sales of its Eliquis blood thinner and Orencia rheumatoid arthritis treatment.

Southwest Airlines – The airline came in 3 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of $1.37 per share. Revenue was slightly below forecasts. Southwest said its results continue to be pressured by the grounding of Boeing's 737 Max jet, and it also announced it would discontinue operations at New Jersey's Newark Liberty Airport.

Waste Management – Waste Management earned an adjusted $1.11 per share for the second quarter, beating consensus estimates by 3 cents a share. Revenue also beat Wall Street forecasts, and Waste Management said it expanded operating margins by 60 basis points during the quarter.

Facebook – Facebook earned an adjusted $1.99 per share for the second quarter, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped forecasts, as well. Facebook said new data privacy rules will slow its revenue growth and raise expenses, and also disclosed a new Federal Trade Commission antitrust probe.

Tesla — Tesla lost an adjusted $1.12 per share for the second quarter, significantly wider than the 40 cent loss expected by Wall Street, while revenue was also below forecast. That came despite record deliveries of its electric cars, with profit margins falling during the quarter. Analysts continued to decry the lack of margin and profit improvement and said the company's report still raises more questions than it answers.

Ford – Ford fell 3 cents short of forecasts, with adjusted quarterly profit of 28 cents per share. The automaker's revenue came in above estimates. Almost all of Ford's second-quarter profit came from North America, thanks to its profitable pickup trucks. Ford also gave a lower-than-expected full-year forecast.

Align Technology – The maker of Invisalign invisible braces missed bottom line estimates by 18 cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $1.33 per share. Revenue was slightly above forecasts. The company cited slower sales in China and a tougher consumer environment.

Las Vegas Sands – Las Vegas Sands fell 6 cents a share short of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 72 cents per share. The casino operator's revenue was also short of Wall Street forecasts.

PayPal – PayPal cut its full-year revenue outlook, with CEO Dan Schulman calling the cut a result of delayed partner implementations that will eventually kick in for the payment services company.

Uber Technologies – Uber board members Arianna Huffington and Matt Cohler are resigning from the company's board. Cohler did not give a specific reason for his departure, while Huffington said she no longer had the time to devote to Uber due to expansion of her own company.

Nike (NKE) – Nike is exploring options, including a possible sale, of its surfwear brand Hurley International, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.

Anheuser-Busch InBev – The company reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, and the fastest growth in beer sales in more than five years. Beer volumes were up 2.1% in the quarter compared to a year earlier, as prices rose and consumers bought more of the company's higher priced offerings.