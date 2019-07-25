There is now a woman board member at every S&P 500 company

Skip Navigation
Dow slides 150 points, Ford and Boeing shares fall

Stocks fell as Wall Street digested the latest batch of earnings results along with comments from the top European Central Bank official.

Analysts pan Tesla as the shares are slammed on poor results

Wall Street analysts express frustration with the company's second quarter earnings report.

All eyes will be on Alphabet's advertising growth in upcoming...

Analysts say they will be looking at the company's modest growth rates following a series of changes to YouTube and others.

Jeffrey Epstein on jail suicide watch after accused sex...

Jeffrey Epstein was on the floor of his cell in a fetal position, was semi-conscious and had marks on his neck, sources said.

Barneys begins to raise financing for potential bankruptcy

Barney's is battling a rent hike at its famed Madison Avenue flagship, as Manhattan's midtown struggles to adapt to a shrinking retail industry. Options beyond filing for...

The idea the Fed will 'save the day' is overdone, market watcher...

Richard Bernstein Advisors' Dan Suzuki warns that stocks historically drop following the first interest rate cut of an easing cycle.

Invisalign maker warns of slowdown in China, shares plummet 20%

Invisalign shipments disappointed, "primarily due to a softness in China related to a tougher consumer environment," CEO Joe Hogan says.

Barclays poached $20 billion in hedge fund balances from Deutsche...

It's the largest such defection set off by Deutsche Bank's announcement this month that it was retreating from the equities trading business.

ECB signals a rate cut, more monetary easing ahead

The ECB kept rates unchanged but altered its forward guidance on Thursday.

Amazon earnings report will show if spending on one-day shipping...

The earnings results could temper concerns of Amazon's slowing growth and reaffirm investor confidence in its ability to invest in the right areas.

Robinhood warns some users to change passwords after revealing...

Robinhood emailed some of its users Wednesday to warn that private log-ins were stored in an unsecured way.

There is now a woman board member at every S&P 500 company

The last company in the S&P 500 with an all-male board added its first female member.

@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • There are no more S&P 500 companies with all-male boards.
  • Copart, a Dallas-based online car auction site, announced Tuesday it is adding its first female member, Diane Morefield, to the company's board.
  • Navient is the S&P 500 company with the highest percentage of female board members with 58.2% being women, according to Equilar.
The 'Fearless Girl' statue stands facing the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on January 9, 2019 in New York.
Johannes Eisele | AFP | Getty Images

Women now have a seat at the table of every S&P 500 company.

The last company in the S&P 500 with an all-male board, added its first female member.

Copart, a Dallas-based online car auction site, announced Tuesday it is adding Diane Morefield to the company's board. Morefield is the executive vice president and chief financial officer of CyrusOne, a publicly traded REIT. Earlier in her career, Morefield was a real estate banker at Barclays.

Woman have slowly been gaining record number of board seats as gender diversity, pay equality, and fallouts from the #MeToo movement have motivated companies to recruit more female board members. The companies have faced pressure from large passive holds of stocks including Blackrock and State Street.

As of 2012, nearly one in eight S&P 500 boards were all male, according to Equilar, a data-based company that analyzes company's boards. Now, 27% of all S&P 500 board seats are taken by women, according to ISS Analytics. 

In addition to Morefield, Copart said Stephen Fisher, former chief technology officer of eBay, will also be joining the company's board.

Navient is the S&P 500 company with the highest percentage of female board members with 58.2% being women, according to Equilar.

General Motors, Macy's, Wells Fargo, HP, Procter & Gamble and Best Buy are also highlighted in the top 25 S&P 500 companies with the highest percentage of woman board members.