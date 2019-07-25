SpaceX attempts first short flight of Starship prototype rocket but stops shortly after engine fires

Seconds after the engine fired up, SpaceX stopped its first attempt to fly its prototype "Starship" rocket more than a few feet off the ground at the company's facility in Texas on Wednesday.

The prototype rocket did not lift off from the ground, as SpaceX engineer Kate Tice noted while hosting a surprise livestream of the test. The rocket's engine started but the prototype did not move and an enduring flame shot skywards near the top of the rocket. SpaceX was intending to "hop" the vehicle in a short flight of about 65 feet in the air.

"It appears as though we have had an abort on today's test. As you can see there, the vehicle did not lift off today," Tice said. "As I mentioned before, this is a development program, today was a test flight designed to test the boundaries of the vehicle."

Known as "Starhopper," the prototype rocket is the early version of the company's Starship rocket. Starship, with an enormous booster called "Super Heavy," is being built to achieve founder Elon Musk's dream of transporting up to 100 people to destinations including the moon and Mars.

This was the first time SpaceX gave an official look at Starship's development.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.