Former car salesman: Never say this 1 thing when negotiating a deal

If you play your cards right during a car negotiation, you could score a great deal and save thousands of dollars.

There is one thing you want to avoid saying when negotiating with a dealer, though: "I don't like the car."

That's according to former car salesman Matt Jones, who is now the senior manager of insights at car-review site Edmunds. "People used to say, never let the dealership know that you like the car," Jones tells CNBC Make It. However, acting unenthusiastic won't necessarily land you the best price today.

"Nobody is going to spend thousands of dollars on something they don't like," Jones says. And the salesperson knows that.