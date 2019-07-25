92% of US freelancers can't take a nonworking vacation, a new survey reveals. Here's why

Svetikd | Getty Images

HoneyBook, the business and financial management platform for entrepreneurs and freelancers, released its study Thursday examining the vacation habits of self-employed Americans. What they found was that while the freelance economy provides flexibility, 92% of freelancers work on vacation; of these, 60% of them work because they feel they must. The survey, which was conducted from May 23 to June 9, 2019, polled more than 800 creative entrepreneurs and freelancers across the nation. Today more than one third, or about 57 million U.S. workers, are in the gig economy. This is an increase of $3.7 million since 2014. The average annual salary for full-time freelancers with three to 10 years' experience: $70,536. HoneyBook's results are not surprising. Most freelancers worry that time off means lost revenue. Or missing out on an incredible opportunity from a prospective client. Or worse, being replaced because they weren't plugged in and accessible. What these solopreneurs are not thinking about is the toll it is taking on their health. "Unlike corporate America — where co-workers help pick up out-of-office slack — solopreneurs must rely on themselves, leaving them hesitant to take any downtime," said Oz Alon, Honeybook's co-founder and CEO. "Can they really ignore their email and rely on a vacation responder when they have multiple clients in their pipeline? That's a big issue, because taking time off helps replenish creative juices and boosts productivity when you return to work." Source: HoneyBook July 25, 2019 And for the freelancers that do take vacation, reveals HoneyBook's survey, 43% of them hide etheir vacation from their clients and 41% hide work from friends or a partner because they feel they should "be on vacation." In addition, the data shows a bit of a gender gap: While men are most likely to spend time on a hobby when taking time off for reasons other than vacation, women are more likely to spend non-vacation time off taking care of a child. Further, 65% of female freelancers say they have felt the need to hide that they are working on vacation from their significant other and/or family, compared to only 41% of men -- highlighting the fact that women may feel more pressure than men to deprioritize their careers to be fully present for their families. HoneyBook's data also shows that Gen X is less likely to fully unplug on vacation compared to millennials, despite being the poster generation for demanding work-life balance. In fact, only 1 in 4 Gen X "usually" or "always" unplug on vacation, compared to 1 in 3 millennials.

Time off is not just a worry for the self-employed

Stephane Kasriel, CEO of online talent marketplace Upwork, says the issue is much more widespread than just freelancers and the self-employed. He says most Americans — from full-time employees to freelancers — just don't take the vacation time they need to fully recharge and spend time with family and friends. "Truly logging off is a common challenge for most professionals today. The Honeybook study surveyed self-employed respondents. Other research, such as that by Glassdoor, shows that ... the average employee who receives paid time off has only taken about 54% of their eligible PTO in the past 12 months, and of those who do take leave, the majority don't log off completely, " he says.

"Whether it's an expectation that is self-imposed by the worker or a product of the current culture of work, it's become very difficult for anyone to get true downtime, yet it is extremely important. I encourage all professionals, whether self-employed or not, to take the time they need to rebalance and refuel. People are much more productive and much happier when they get to unplug," Kasriel says, adding that "time off is critical, and it pays dividends in multiple ways." He points to one study that revealed that people who took more than 10 of their vacation days were 30% more likely to receive a raise or bonus compared to those who took less than 10 days per year.

