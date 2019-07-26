Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch another record close after strong...

Stocks rose after strong earnings from tech companies such as Alphabet and Intel while the U.S. economy grew at a better-than-expected clip.

US Marketsread more

Trump says he 'might' put tariffs on French wine in response to...

Trump tweets that he has "always said American wine is better than French wine!"

Politicsread more

Kudlow: 'I wouldn't expect any grand deal' on China

National Economic Council's Larry Kudlow dampened expectations about major breakthroughs coming from U.S.-China trade talks next week.

Economyread more

Flight delays and railway fires: Scorching heatwave tests...

Climate scientists warn that Europe's infrastructure, like housing and railroads, must change to withstand upcoming challenges posed by extreme weather.

Weather & Natural Disastersread more

Apple's credit card is on track to launch in early August

The Apple Card, a high-profile credit card partnership between Goldman Sachs and Apple, is scheduled to launch in the first two weeks of August, a person familiar with the...

Technologyread more

Week Ahead: Fed to cut rates to protect economy even as most...

The Fed is expected to cut rates by a quarter point this week, in a preventative move aimed at limiting the impact of trade wars and slower global growth on the U.S. economy.

Market Insiderread more

The IRS is warning thousands of cryptocurrency holders to pay...

The IRS is in the process of sending letters to U.S. citizens who own virtual currency and potentially failed to pay the necessary taxes.

Bitcoinread more

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has kept the same message to Wall Street...

Amazon's second-quarter earnings results were a reminder of Bezos's longtime approach of valuing long-term growth over short-term profits.

Technologyread more

A top Democratic fundraiser who bailed on Joe Biden is now...

Former Vice President Joe Biden's lead 2020 fundraiser in the Bay Area has switched allegiances to Sen. Kamala Harris after walking away from him last month.

2020 Electionsread more

DOJ announces agreement on $26 billion merger between T-Mobile...

T-Mobile and Sprint still face a lawsuit from 13 state attorneys general before the deal can close.

Technologyread more

Here's how the top US defense companies did in Q2 earnings

Nobody spends money on arms like the United States, and it shows in the bottom lines of the biggest defense contractors.

Defenseread more

Feds investigating 'uncharged individuals' in Jeffrey Epstein sex...

Pprosecutors have said Epstein — a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — worked and conspired with employees, associates and others "who facilitated his...

Politicsread more
Tech

Apple's credit card is on track to launch in early August

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • The Apple Card, a high-profile credit card partnership between Goldman Sachs and Apple, is scheduled to launch in the first two weeks of August, a person familiar with the project told CNBC.
  • Apple is handling the user-facing software product and Goldman Sachs is handling the back end by providing Apple with APIs for the financial services the product uses.
Titanium Apple Card
Source: Apple

The Apple Card, a high-profile credit card partnership between Goldman Sachs and Apple, is scheduled to launch in the first two weeks of August, a person familiar with the project told CNBC.

Apple revealed the new credit card product in March at an event at its headquarters. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon was in attendance at the launch. At the time, Apple said that Apple Card would launch "this summer."

For Apple, the credit card is another online service that will help keep current iPhone users hooked on Apple products. And for Goldman Sachs, it's the highest-profile product in a growing consumer push for the investment bank.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Apple declined to comment.

Apple is handling the user-facing software product and Goldman Sachs is handling the back-end by providing Apple with software tools called APIs for the financial services the product uses, the person said. The card is designed to be used through the iPhone's Wallet app, but it also includes a physical titanium card for vendors that do not accept contactless payments.

The Apple Card is designed to stand out from other credit cards by providing a sophisticated software interface to track balance and purchases. It also has several consumer-friendly features that encourage users to avoid debt or pay it down quickly, which has led some people in finance to believe it will be difficult for banks to make money on the product, CNBC previously reported.

Users can sign up for the card in the most recent version of the iPhone software, iOS 12.4, the person said. The Apple Card wallet integration also works with iOS 13, which is scheduled to launch this fall alongside new iPhones. People are already testing the card, the person said.

Bloomberg first reported the impending Apple Card launch.

VIDEO2:2902:29
Apple card first for Goldman Sachs
The Exchange

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.