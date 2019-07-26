Asia Pacific to trade lower on expectations of less aggressive Fed

Stocks in Asia traded lower Friday morning, amid expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could be less aggressive than expected with monetary policy when it meets next week.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.35% in early trade, as shares of index heavyweight Softbank Group rose 0.77% after the conglomerate announced that it will set up Vision Fund 2, the sequel to its landmark investment fund. The Topix index declined 0.41%

Shares of automaker Nissan Motor dropped more than 2%, after the company announced Thursday it would slash 12,500 jobs worldwide following a 95.5% drop in its first-quarter operating profit.

In South Korea, the Kospi declined 0.45%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also shed 0.38% as most of the sectors fell.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index slipped 0.21%.

Meanwhile, investors await market reaction in Hong Kong when it opens at 9:30 a.m. HK/SIN, after the city reported that it saw its biggest annual drop in exports in almost three and a half years in June.